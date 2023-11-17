Alex Murdaugh signs guilty plea agreement before Judge Newman for many SC financial crimes

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office and attorneys for convicted murderer and accused fraudster Alex Murdaugh have reached a guilty plea agreement for many of Murdaugh's more than 100 financial and drug crimes.

A hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in Beaufort County Court of General Sessions. Judge Clifton Newman opened the hearing and immediately went into recess with attorneys from the state and Murdaugh's team, to discuss several matters, including a possible agreement, in the judge's chambers.

Murdaugh, wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white New Balance sneakers, appeared in person in Beaufort County General Sessions for the second time before Judge Newman. He grinned with his attorneys and at times appeared to smirk or sneer in the direction of lead state prosecutor Creighton Waters.

Attorneys emerged roughly 30 minutes later, and the S.C. Attorney General's Office began working on documents that included sentencing sheets as well as agreements.

Around 12:30 p.m., as attorneys reviewed page after page of freshly printed documents, Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian told members of the media that they were "close" to a possible agreement, pending approval by both sides of the court, and that any agreement reached would be "all or nothing," meaning that Murdaugh was preparing to plead guilty to all of his S.C. Grand Jury indictments, or if terms weren't agreed upon, none at all.

Waters said this would "bring some finality" to these cases and financial victims, and Murdaugh would be in state prison for a very long time on "negotiated sentences."

The agreement, signed by the Attorney General's Office, as well as Murdaugh and his counsel, includes Murdaugh's theft from the Gloria Satterfield estate.

Most of Murdaugh's crimes earned him negotiated sentences of 10 years or 20 years, and he would have to serve at least 85 percent of the 20-year sentences.

Sentencing has been deferred, but the state is asking that Murdaugh serve a net of 27 years, with 85 percent served.

It is unclear what, if any, impact this could have on local indictments against Murdaugh from the September 2021 roadside shooting incident in which he was later charged with insurance fraud.

Newman presided over the hearing despite the previous legal efforts of Murdaugh's team. On Nov. 1, Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion with the South Carolina Supreme Court seeking a writ of prohibition barring Judge Newman from presiding over any of Murdaugh's financial crimes trials.

Alex Murdaugh, in an orange prison jumpsuit, stands in the Beaufort County courtroom Friday while state prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, and Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian chat in the foreground.

Murdaugh's attorneys had also requested a continuance of all financial crimes trials until after post-murder trial matters are settled, as well as a change of venue.

On Thursday, the S.C. Supreme Court denied those motions, and Murdaugh's first financial crimes jury trial, centered on the theft from the Gloria Satterfield Estate, was initially set to begin in Beaufort County on Nov. 27. This trial will not be needed if a plea agreement is finalized.

Murdaugh has already pleaded guilty to the same crimes in federal court and awaits sentencing there, and even confessed to many of his financial crimes and drug addiction in open court while on the witness stand during his six-week murder trial in Walterboro, S.C.

Murdaugh's sentencing will be held Nov. 28 in Beaufort County, and his remaining financial crimes will not be prosecuted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

Convicted murderer and accused, confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh stands before Judge Clifton Newman yet again in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

What is going on with the Alex Murdaugh murder case?

Even as he faces more than 100 financial fraud and drug-related charges, Murdaugh continues to wage legal battles over his March 2 double murder conviction in the June 2021 killings of his wife and younger child.

After filing an appeal, Murdaugh has filed motion after motion in the murder case, including a motion to have Newman prohibited from overseeing further court proceedings in his murder case.

Judge Newman has agreed to step aside in hearing allegations involving jury tampering in the murder case, the South Carolina Supreme Court said Thursday in ruling on the Murdaugh motions.

After making shocking jury tampering allegations against a court official, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, Murdaugh's team made the motion for the recusal of the veteran circuit court judge.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Newman voluntarily recused himself from the Murdaugh murders case.

Murdaugh is currently serving two life sentences for the killings.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to multiple financial crimes in SC court