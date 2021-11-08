Alex Murdaugh, Smith indicted in alleged murder-for-hire insurance scheme

Former prominent South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and his alleged co-conspirator, Curtis Edward Smith, have each been indicted by a Hampton County Grand Jury

On Nov. 4, the H.C. Grand Jury convened to consider one criminal case related to Murdaugh, who currently has numerous criminal and civil cases pending.

Murdaugh was indicted for False Claim for Payment, Filing a False Police Report and Conspiracy.

Smith was indicted on charges of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Assisted Suicide.

The "true bill" indictments allege that, on Sept. 4, in the area of Old Salkehatchie Road, Hampton County, Murdaugh conspired with Smith to assist in his suicide to defraud an insurer. Arrest warrants allege that Murdaugh was seeking a $10 million insurance payout for his son, Richard "Buster" Murdaugh Jr.

The indictments further allege that Murdaugh provided Smith with a weapon and asked him to shoot him in the head, thereby concealing the suicidal nature of the attempted homicide.

While Murdaugh was injured, he received a non-life threatening wound to the head, however, according to police documents and medical records.

A true bill indictment gives no indication of guilt or innocence, it simply means that a grand jury has enough reason or evidence to believe a case or cases should proceed toward a criminal trial.

Related: Alex Murdaugh arrested, facing charges in housekeeper death settlement funds case

Smith was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Sept. 14, and Murdaugh was arrested by SLED on Sept. 16.

Murdaugh attorney, Dick Harpootlian, did not return emails seeking comment by press time.

Smith's attorney, Jarrett Bouchette, did not return calls or emails seeking comment by press time.

Murdaugh, who made international headlines after he reported finding his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, shot and killed at their Colleton County home on June 7, is currently connected to several pending civil and criminal cases. He is currently being detained in the Richland County Detention Center without bond.

Murders, mystery, money: Here's a timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh indicted in alleged murder-for-hire insurance scheme