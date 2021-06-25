Alex Murdaugh, son offer $100,000 reward for information in murders of family members

Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, on Friday morning officially announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who killed Alex’s wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul, on June 7.

In a statement, Alex Murdaugh also made his first public comments since the killings.

Although the State Law Enforcement Division has been working the case with substantial resources, no suspects have been arrested. The case has received national media attention due to the prominence of the Murdaugh family and the mysterious nature of the killings, which were apparently carried out with a shotgun and an assault rifle.

The statement reads:

“Alex and Buster Murdaugh announced today a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who brutally murdered Paul and Maggie on June 7, 2021.

“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks. Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”

SLED established a tip line dedicated to this homicide investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call (803) 896-2605. The line is being monitored 24 hours a day.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry can be reached at (843) 554-1111. Calls to the Crime Stoppers tip line are completely anonymous.

SLED has agreed to identify anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes, if the person wishes to claim the reward.

The law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, will administer the reward.

The total reward amount is $100,000 and will be allocated equally among all persons who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes.

To be eligible, the person claiming the reward must submit the tip to SLED or Crime Stoppers on or before Sept. 30, 2021.

Law enforcement personnel are not eligible to receive any portion of the reward.

On Thursday, SLED Chief Mark Keel said in an interview with The State and The Island Packet that although his agency is assisting in the tip line, SLED will maintain its investigative independence.

The statement was released through Columbia communications strategist Amanda Loveday, who has been working with the family,

