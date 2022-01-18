Alex Murdaugh will stay in jail as SC judge denies lowering $7M bond. What to know

Alex Murdaugh will stay in jail for the foreseeable future.

State Judge Alison Lee on Tuesday denied a motion by Murdaugh’s attorneys to sharply reduce Murdaugh’s bond from the current $7 million.

“After considering all of the information provided, this Court finds that the current bond is reasonable to assure his appearance in court as defendant remains a flight risk and potential danger to himself and community,” Lee wrote.

Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, had this reaction: “We received the order. We’re disappointed in the result, but we respect the judge’s decision.”

On Dec. 13, Lee set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh after hearing evidence from State Grand Jury prosecutor Creighton Waters that Murdaugh not only posed a danger to himself and others, but also that his alleged crimes were substantial enough to warrant such a bond.

It was one of the highest bonds in memory ever given a defendant in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, whose license to practice law was suspended last September, is charged with a host of financial crimes involving stealing money from his clients and his former law firm. He has also been described as a “person of interest” in last June’s unsolved slayings of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul.

Last week, after a 90-minute hearing, Lee made no decision on a request by Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Griffin to reduce his bond from $7 million to an amount far lower.

Lee said she would take the request by Harpootlian and Griffin “under advisement.”

Under the terms of Lee’s bond, called a surety bond, Murdaugh must put up the entire $7 million before being freed.

Murdaugh remains incarcerated in Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he has been since October.