Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense at his double murder trial in Walterboro, S.C., on Thursday, testifying that he did not murder his wife and son in what prosecutors alleged was a botched attempt by the former lawyer and scion of a powerful legal family to cover up his financial fraud. During his testimony, Murdaugh explained that his initial statements to police immediately following the murders were inaccurate and cited a drug problem as the cause for his erratic behavior. "As my addiction evolved over time I would get in these situations or circumstances where I would be paranoid," Mudaugh told the court, "I don't think I was capable of reason."