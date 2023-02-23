Should Alex Murdaugh testify? Veteran SC defense attorney describes the risks and benefits

The defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh soon have to make what lawyers consider one of the most difficult decisions in any trial.

Should he testify?

Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, raised the issue in court Wednesday when he asked Judge Clifton Newman to prevent the prosecution from asking about Murdaugh’s pending charges of financial crimes. The judge declined to issue a blanket order, but would consider as objections were made.

Jack Swerling, a Columbia criminal defense attorney who was asked by The State to offer analysis during the trial, said he feels certain Murdaugh is prepared to testify. Probably wants to.

“No record, a lawyer. Someone a defense lawyer would want to put up,” he said.

Even though a defendant has a constitutional right not to testify and a jury cannot hold it against him if he doesn’t, it’s generally believed juries want to hear from a defendant who claims innocence.

Murdaugh says he was visiting his mother when his wife, Maggie, was shot to death with an AR-style weapon and son, Paul, was killed with a shotgun in June 2021.

“But it’s not that simple,” Swerling said. “There are many valid reasons not to put a defendant on the stand.”

Among them, whether the prosecution has evidence of prior crimes or other acts that would be admissible if the defendant testifies. Much of the trial has centered around Murdaugh’s pending charges, which the state alleges explain the murders.

Would Murdaugh prove to be a good, articulate witness, which would be a reason to let him testify. Murdaugh, at one time, was considered one of the best personal injury lawyers, bringing in million of dollars in settlements.

He practiced in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, where the trial is taking place. In fact, Newman ordered a portrait of Murdaugh’s grandfather, Randolph ‘Buster’ Murdaugh Jr., solicitor for 46 years, to be taken from the courtroom.

It’s not likely Murdaugh would become confused or give inconsistent statements on the stand.

A key question the defense attorneys will be considering is do they believe the state proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt?

This is a case with circumstantial evidence only. No guns, no witnesses, harder to prove. But Swerling said there are two pieces of evidence that only Murdaugh can answer.

One is the tight timeline the prosecution has come up with based on cellphone records and data from Murdaugh’s car. And, perhaps more importantly, there is a video Paul made in the dog kennel that night, time stamped, and although Murdaugh is not seen, multiple witnesses have identified the voices as Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.

“100%,” they said.

That was minutes before Maggie and Paul were killed.

Murdaugh says he wasn’t there. Can he take the stand and explain that?

Swerling asked, “Must the defendant testify to establish his defense, or can it be proven by other witnesses or evidence?”

“There may be things, issues, that can only be brought out by the defendant in an effective cross by the state,” Swerling said. “A lawyer certainly does not want the state to be able to fill any gaps in their proof with the defendant’s testimony.”

And finally, will the jury like the defendant?

The Murdaugh jury has sat through more than a month of testimony, from experts and family members, employees and law partners. Oftentimes they watch Murdaugh, who has appeared to cry — red-faced and blotting his eyes with tissues — whenever any of the more personal testimony about the death of his wife and child is given.

The defense has said they expect to wrap up their case by week’s end. Will their client help or hurt?