Alex Murdaugh trial: I lied to investigators about where I was on night of murder

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina - Grace Beahm Alford/Pool The Post And Courier

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with murdering his wife and son, on Thursday admitted to lying to investigators about his whereabouts on the night of the killings but denied any involvement in their deaths.

In dramatic testimony, Mr Murdaugh told the jury that he did not shoot his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old Paul, the younger of their two sons, who were both gunned down near dog kennels on the family's estate on June 7, 2021.

In his first question, his lawyer, Jim Griffin, asked, "Mr. Murdaugh, on June 7 2021, did you take this gun or any gun like it and shoot your son Paul in the chest" at his property?

Mr Murdaugh said, "No, I did not."

His lawyer then asked: "Did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your son's brains out on June 7 or any day, any time?"

Mr Murdaugh responded, "No, I did not."

When the lawyer asked if Mr Murdaugh had killed his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, the defendant replied: "I didn’t shoot my wife or my son anytime ever."

“I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them,” he added, tears running down his cheeks.

Mr Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings. He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have introduced cellphone evidence they said showed Mr Murdaugh was at the kennels right before his wife and son were fatally shot at close range, contradicting what he had told investigators in the wake of the incident.

Alex Murdaugh listens during his trial - Jeff Blake/Pool The State

On Thursday, he admitted to lying.

"Did you lie to SLED Agent Owen and Deputy Laura Rutland on the night of June 7 and told them that you stayed at the house after dinner?" Mr Griffin asked him.

"I did lie to them," he said.

"Did you lie to Agent Owen and Agent Croft on the follow-up interview on June 10, that the last time that you saw Maggie and Paul was at dinner?" Mr Griffin asked.

"I did lie to them," he said.

"And then, in the interview of August 11, did you tell Agent Owen and Agent Croft, did you lie to them by telling them that you were not down at the kennels on that night?" Mr Griffin asked.

"Yes," he responded.

Mr Murdaugh attributed his lies to an opioid drug addiction.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” Mr Murdaugh said.

"On June the 7th, I wasn't thinking clearly. I don't think that I was capable of reason," he said.

Once he started lying about being at the kennels, he said he felt he had to continue: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave. Once I told a lie — I told my family — I had to keep lying.”

Mr Murdaugh had tears in his eyes at some points while testifying - Grace Beahm Alford/Pool The Post And Courier

He testified that his wife asked him to go to the kennels the evening of the killings, so he rode down in a golf cart and wrestled a chicken away from a dog before returning to the house and deciding to go visit his ailing mother.

He said that, after returning home from visiting his mother, neither his wife nor son were in the house. After several minutes, Mr Murdaugh said, he drove his SUV to the kennels where he said he last saw them.

Rocking back and forth and with tears running down his face, Mr Murdaugh said he returned to the kennels and found his wife and son motionless and disfigured.

"I saw what y'all have seen pictures of," he said, describing Paul's condition in graphic detail. "I could see his brain laying on the sidewalk. I didn't know what to do."

Mr Murdaugh said he briefly tried to roll over his son, who was lying face down, to check on him but decided he couldn’t do anything to help.

He testified that he also checked on his wife before calling 911 and then went back to the house to get a gun for safety.

Witnesses who saw Mr Murdaugh in the minutes and hours after the shooting said they didn’t see any blood on him.

Several witnesses, including Maggie Murdaugh's sister, have testified that Alex Murdaugh didn't appear scared for the safety of himself or his surviving son in the weeks after the killings despite the brutality of the shootings and no apparent leads from police.

Prosecutors have said Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and child to generate sympathy and distract from an array of financial crimes for which he is also facing criminal charges, an alleged motive that Murdaugh's lawyers have argued does not make sense.

The trial continues.