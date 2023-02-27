Alex Murdaugh trial – live: New misdemeanour charge announced as prosecutors reveal damning video

Alex Murdaugh is facing new misdemeanor charges, according to an arrest warrant obtained by a local broadcaster. The details of the charges are not yet known.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Mr Murdaugh on Friday as cross-examination continued in the double murder trial that has captured attention across the globe.

The disgraced attorney was on the witness stand in Walterboro, South Carolina, where he is on trial for the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Mr Waters confronted the accused killer head-on about the murders and his “new story” about what he did and where he was when they were killed.

While the cross grew increasingly combative on Thursday, the prosecutor had not brought up the 7 June 2021 killings at that point, focusing on Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

During Mr Murdaugh’s direct testimony, he shocked the court when he confessed for the first time that he had lied about his alibi on the night of the murders. He also admitted to his extensive financial crimes and to orchestrating the botched hitman plot – but continued to deny killing his wife and son.

As Mr Waters’ questioning drew to a close on Friday he played bodycam footage seeming to completely undermine the reasons the defendant gave for lying in his police interviews.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial











Saturday 25 February 2023 16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Saturday 25 February 2023 03:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Court adjourns for the weekend

Friday 24 February 2023 21:49 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Newman brings the week to a close and excuses the jury.

Harpootlian says they will have four witnesses of approximately one hour each on Monday.

Waters says he will have a few rebuttal witnesses.

It is unclear when we will hear closing arguments, but Harpootlian suggests Wednesday as a target.

Harpootlian asks if he and Griffin can split their defence closing argument. Waters objects. Judge Newman says he will look at it but is not inclined to do it.

The trial will resume at 9.30am on Monday morning.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

After Waters again says that Murdaugh has constructed a new story for the night based around the evidence he has heard in court that disproved his original alibi, recross concludes.

Murdaugh is allowed to step down.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:44 , Oliver O'Connell

There is a brief recross from Waters.

He states that “as a prosecutor and a lawyer, you had been manufacturing an alibi to cover your tracks” and that by telling SLED investigators to pull the data from the phones and car he could help back that up.

Murdaugh says that is “absolutely wrong”.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:42 , Oliver O'Connell

Griffin rounds out redirect examination by asking Murdaugh if he murdered Maggie and Paul.

He replies he would not and adds: “If I was under the pressure that they’re talking about here, I can promise you I would hurt myself before I would hurt one of them, without a doubt.”

Friday 24 February 2023 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Regarding the roadside shooter, Murdaugh is asked why he lied and made up the fictitious shooter (going as far as to give a composite sketch description).

“My main concern at that point was that I did not want Buster knowing that I had tried to do that [die by suicide]. That was my motivation in telling that story.”

He said he intended to be gone and had not intended to survive.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Murdaugh says he was not trying to mislead Deputy Greene when he arrived at the scene on the night of the murders and said he had not seen Maggie and Paul for more than 90 minutes.

Griffin: Did you believe the information of whether you were there or not there (at the kennels) would advance their (SLED’s) investigation in any way?



AM: No. “Because they were fine and doing good when I left there.” — Avery G. Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 24, 2023

Friday 24 February 2023 21:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Griffin asks Murdaugh whether he had Maggie’s phone between 9.02 and 9.06pm on 7 June 2021 while his phone recorded a lot of steps.

He says he did not have her phone with him at any time that night.

Griffin also asks why he told SLED a lot of inaccurate times about the night of the murders and whether he was lying.

Murdaugh says he was not lying and he was trying to estimate the times. He adds that he gave them instructions on how they could verify those times - i.e. through the phone and car data.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Griffin asks about where the stolen money went. Murdaugh reiterates it was for pills.

He is shown text messages from Paul from 30 May 2021 which include a picture of his son’s feet which were swelling due to high blood pressure. Maggie was very worried about him and wanted him to see a doctor. It was a topic of conversation at dinner on the night of 7 June.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Griffin begins by establishing that Murdaugh is also facing pending charges relating to the financial crimes that have become such a major part of his murder trial.

We’ve heard the defense tell and remind the jury that Murdaugh is basically going to jail forever on the financial charges no matter what this jury does on the murder counts.



Telegraphing that even if they vote to acquit, they aren’t letting a possible murderer onto the street. — Avery G. Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 24, 2023

Friday 24 February 2023 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

After a brief mid-afternoon break, court resumes.

Following that dramatic close to the cross-examination, defence attorney Jim Griffin begins redirect examination of Murdaugh.

Friday 24 February 2023 21:03 , Oliver O'Connell

After Murdaugh spent today giving reasons as to why he lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murder, indicating that it all tied to the moment in the car when he was first interviewed in the aftermath.

That was when he first said he had been asleep and had not been down to the kennels, not knowing of the existence of the kennel video shot by Paul.

Waters then plays a bodycam video from Colleton Country Sheriff’s Office deputy Greeene who was the first person on the scene that night.

In the video, Murdaugh tells the deputy that he had not seen Maggie and Paul for over 90 minutes, indicating he had not been down to the kennels that night - his false alibi.

Waters reminds him that he lied about his alibi because he was suspicious of SLED, his law partners had arrived and told him to have a lawyer before he spoke to the police, and because he was paranoid because he was asked about his relationships with his wife and son, and was tested for gunshot residue.

None of which had happened when he spoke to Deputy Greene that night.

Waters ends his cross-examination.