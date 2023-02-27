Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: Week 6 begins with final two defense witnesses

The video above will play a live video stream of the Monday, Feb. 27 proceedings in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial or a replay upon completion.

Week 6 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial is set to begin Monday, Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. with the defense scheduled to call its final two witnesses.

There have been 61 prosecution and 11 defense witnesses called so far in the five-week trial, including Murdaugh himself Thursday and Friday.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, but has steadfastly denied any involvement. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Check back for updates from Monday's proceedings.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: The State's evidence likely to impact the Colleton County jury

What evidence will have an impact on the Colleton County jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial, and will it stick? What is the State's most powerful evidence?

Here's Michael DeWitt's analysis of what may transpire this week in court.

Witness list in the Alex Murdaugh trial

Murdaugh is now one of the dozens of people to take the witness stand in this case.

The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could still potentially take it ranges from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster. Testimony from those witnesses was on hold Friday morning as Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments and debated whether to allow evidence of the former South Carolina attorney's alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the deaths of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

