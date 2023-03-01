Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: Closing arguments follow jury trip to Moselle

After 27 days, more than 70 witnesses – some called to the stand more than once – and hundreds of exhibits of evidence, testimony finally ended Tuesday in the double murder trial of disgraced lawyer Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, charged with killing his wife and child on the night of June 7, 2021.

The next step on this legal journey will be a 9:30 a.m. Wednesday “jury view” of the crime scene, Moselle, where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were graphically and violently slain.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Newman outlined the procedures and rules surrounding the jury’s “field trip.” Several bailiffs were sworn in to transport and escort the jurors and alternates to Moselle, where no one will be allowed to talk to them except the judge, nor can they ask questions of anyone but Newman.

The site visit will be restricted to just the dog kennels where the pair were slain, and nowhere else on the property. Law enforcement will secure the scene in advance to ensure onlookers and curious spectators are not on the scene.

In addition to Newman, attorneys for both sides will be present. Three members of the media will be allowed to visit as a media pool after the jury leaves, and they can stay for 30 minutes. That media pool will include a Court TV videographer, a pool photographer, and a print journalist selected at random: Valerie Bauerlein of the Wall Street Journal.

Surprised Alex Murdaugh took stand?Murdaugh lawyers long known for dramatic courtroom scenes

What’s next in Murdaugh murder case? Closing arguments to begin Wednesday.

Court is expected to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m. or shortly after, and aside from any last-minute motions or unexpected matters of law, closing arguments will begin around midday.

In closings, the State will present its closing argument in full, followed by the defense’s closing argument. The State will then have one final session to reply or rebut any new claims or new information the defense introduces in its closings.

Story continues

Judge Newman has indicated that he is not included to set a time limit on closings, but each side indicated they would need roughly two hours.

Once final arguments are complete, Newman will “charge” the jury with instructions on the law and their duties, and the jury will begin to deliberate. It is mostly likely that the jury will have the case for deliberation by sometime early Thursday.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: The State's evidence likely to impact the Colleton County jury

What evidence will have an impact on the Colleton County jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial, and will it stick? What is the State's most powerful evidence?

Here's Michael DeWitt's analysis of what may transpire in court.

Follow Michael DeWitt's coverage of the Alex Murdaugh trial on Twitter

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Murdaugh trial updates: Closing arguments follow jury trip to scene