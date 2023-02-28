Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: State prosecutors plan to call rebuttal witnesses

On Tuesday, the State plans to call no more than five witnesses in “reply,” or rebuttal, of testimony and evidence presented by the defense in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

Court officials say that these witnesses could include Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, and Murdaugh’s former law partners Ronnie Crosby and Mark Ball, who all previously testified.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, but has steadfastly denied any involvement. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said he expects to wrap up the reply by Tuesday afternoon, although Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian said he was skeptical of such a quick time estimate given the State’s pattern of presenting lengthy testimony during the five previous weeks of the trial.

Once the reply stage is completed, the jury is expected to visit the crime scene at Moselle, and then begin hearing closing arguments from both sides, which could take most of a full day.

The jury could be deliberating as early as Thursday, estimate court officials.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: The State's evidence likely to impact the Colleton County jury

What evidence will have an impact on the Colleton County jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial, and will it stick? What is the State's most powerful evidence?

Here's Michael DeWitt's analysis of what may transpire this week in court.

