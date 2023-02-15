Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: Watch Day 18 in the SC courtroom

It is Day 18 of the Alex Murdaugh trial with court beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The double homicide trial of Murdaugh started Monday, Jan. 23, with the selection of the jury that would decide his fate in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. The start of a saga that has made headlines across the nation and has become a true crime phenomenon.

Day 18 of the trial starts off with more testimony from State witnesses.

On Tuesday, family members of slain mother Maggie Murdaugh gave emotional and revealing testimony in the Richard “Alex” Murdaugh double murder trial.

This is a continuation from the start of week four of the double murder trial, when the state started Monday morning session off with scientific DNA testimony, followed by graphic and chilling testimony from the forensic pathologist who autopsied the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murduagh.

Greenville News and USA Today are streaming live from inside the Colleton County Courthouse. Coverage since day one of the Murdaugh saga can be found here.

Murdaugh trial continues even after jurors test positive for COVID-19

Two jurors in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have COVID, leaving the future of the proceedings in some doubt as they enter their 16th day.

Judge Clifton Newman decided to keep the trial going in the packed Colleton County courtroom after the remaining 10 jurors and five alternates tested negative. They will be tested again on Wednesday. The clerk of court also tested positive for the virus.

Looking back at Week 3 in the Murdaugh murder trial

The third week of the Murdaugh trial saw the state continue to build its house of circumstantial evidence with gunshot residue as the cement holding together round after round of testimony. On Feb. 8, testimony from the long list of potential witnesses in this trial that is under the national microscope came to a standstill when a bomb threat was called into Colleton County Courthouse.

Story continues

Follow Michael DeWitt's coverage of the Murdaugh trial on Twitter

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Murdaugh live stream today: Watch Day 18 of testimony unfold