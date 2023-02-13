Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: Week 4 starts today

Day 16 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

The double homicide trial of Murdaugh started Monday, Jan. 23, with the selection of the jury that would decide his fate in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. The start of a saga that has made headlines across the nation and has become a true crime phenomenon.

Tuesday saw the state continue to build its house of circumstantial evidence and gunshot residue is the cement holding together Tuesday's testimony. Going into Wednesday, the Murdaugh trial continues with more testimony from the long list of potential witnesses in this trial that is under the national microscope.

Week 3 catch-up:Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Key observations and unanswered questions after Week 3

Highlights from week 3:

Colleton County Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat Wednesday

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday Judge Clifton Newman stopped trial proceedings and evacuated the courtroom after a bomb threat was received.

Chris Wilson testifies against his boyhood friend, Murdaugh

Chris Wilson is a Bamberg attorney who had been close friends with Murdaugh since high school. He said he trusted Murdaugh as both a friend, and because he had a "big reputation" at a big firm, seeming to be wealthy and "one of the biggest dogs in that firm... he seemed to own a lot of things, do a lot of things, spend money."

Wilson spoke about financial issues concerning Murdaugh and the impact the deaths of Paul and Maggie had.

What is Alex Murdaugh accused of?

Besides facing murder charges in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the former attorney faces more than 100 other criminal charges ranging from murder to tax evasion. There are also multiple lawsuits ongoing connected to Murdaugh and others associated with him.

Murdaugh trial witness list

With more than 250 potential witnesses in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, keeping track of who is who and their role in this saga can be tough.

The parade of witnesses that have already taken the stand and could potentially take it range from investigators with different South Carolina police departments to Alex Murdaugh's still-living son, Buster.

