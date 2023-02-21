Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: Day 21 in the SC courtroom

Day 21 of the Alex Murdaugh trial with court begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, with Murdaugh's defense team in the lead.

The double homicide trial of Murdaugh started Monday, Jan. 23, with the selection of the jury that would decide his fate in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. The start of a saga that has made headlines across the nation and has become a true crime phenomenon.

As week five of the Murdaugh trial begins, the former South Carolina attorney's defense team will continue were the left off on Friday, Feb. 17 after almost four weeks of testimony - some fascinating and revealing, others mind-numbing and seemingly pointless - from state witnesses. The defense's task now is to extract reasonable doubt from a mountain of circumstantial evidence – some of which is more incriminating than others.

Week 4 Murdaugh trial updates:

Alex Murdaugh defense team questions time of death, early police statements

Murdaugh’s legal team kicked off its case Friday afternoon with two quick but possibly important witnesses: longtime Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, and C.C. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Shalane Tindal.

Harvey, who initially told the media the week of the killings that Paul and Maggie died between 9 and 9:30 p.m., testified that he identified the time of death for both victims at 9 p.m. on the death certificates.

What is Alex Murdaugh accused of?

Besides facing murder charges in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the former attorney faces more than 100 other criminal charges ranging from murder to tax evasion. There are also multiple lawsuits ongoing connected to Murdaugh and others associated with him.

