Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: Murdaugh defense set to make closing arguments

The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial will continue with the defense's closing arguments at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, in which Murdaugh's attorneys will be quick to point out issues of reasonable doubt, such as the lack of a "smoking gun" and eye witnesses.

But Creighton Waters, S.C. Attorney General prosecutor, concluded his afternoon of closing remarks Wednesday with, "We couldn't bring you the eye witnesses, because they were murdered."

The jury has a "tough job" to make a "tough" decision: to vindicate Paul and Maggie, who were cut down in the prime of their lives," added the prosecutor.

"Maggie and Paul deserve a voice," Waters said. "They need a voice because they can no longer speak."

The prosecutor then held up two photos - pictures of the bullet-ravaged bodies that were so graphic Judge Clifton Newman ordered them sealed from public view - and made one final appear to the jury.

"This is what he did. This is what he did right here. This defendant has fooled everyone... he fooled everyone close to him... he fooled them all. He fooled Maggie and Paul and they paid for it with their lives."

"Don't let him fool you, too."

Attorneys who have been following the six-week-long Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial say the outcome remains uncertain, but that a guilty verdict or hung jury is likely.

"It could come down to the gut feeling of a single juror," Greenville attorney Cindy Crick said. "I do not think this jury will find him not guilty, but I do think there could be one or more jurors who might hang the jury because they have reasonable doubt and cannot vote to convict."

Greenville attorney William Yarborough said a visit Wednesday to the outdoor kennels at the family property of Moselle, where Murdaugh's wife and younger son were fatally shot in 2021, could be the decision-maker.

