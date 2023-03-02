Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: Defense closing arguments today

Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial will continue with the defense's closing arguments at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Murdaugh's defense team is expected to be quick to point out issues of reasonable doubt, such as the lack of a "smoking gun" and eyewitnesses in this case. But Creighton Waters, S.C. Attorney General prosecutor, concluded in his afternoon of closing remarks on Wednesday with, "We couldn't bring you the eyewitnesses, because they were murdered."

Murdaugh, who faces life in prison without parole, is charged with the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul - crimes to which he has pleaded not guilty.

"Maggie and Paul deserve a voice," Waters said. "They need a voice because they can no longer speak."

SC attorneys, observers weigh in on possible verdict in Alex Murder trial

Attorneys who have been following the six-week-long Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial say the outcome remains uncertain, but that a guilty verdict or hung jury is likely.

Here's their take on what the jury may decide - and why.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Murdaugh trial live stream: Watch defense closing arguments today