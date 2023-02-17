Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: State ready to rest case after 4 weeks of testimony

WALTERBORO, SC - Over the past four weeks, the State of South Carolina will have enlisted 59 witnesses and hurled roughly 400 items of evidence at the prosecution of disbarred and disgraced attorney and accused family killer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh by the time it rests its case today, Day 20 of the Murdaugh double murder trial in South Carolina.

After a year-long, high-profile investigation in a case that has made international headlines and inspired a Feb. 22 Netflix docuseries and upcoming Hollywood productions, Murdaugh was indicted July 14, 2022, for the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, at their Colleton County home, Moselle.

Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Week 4 Murdaugh trial updates:

Tuesday brings emotional testimony from Maggie Murdaugh's family

On Tuesday, family members of slain mother Maggie Murdaugh gave emotional and revealing testimony in the Richard “Alex” Murdaugh double murder trial.

This is a continuation from the start of week four of the double murder trial, when the state started Monday morning session off with scientific DNA testimony, followed by graphic and chilling testimony from the forensic pathologist who autopsied the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murduagh.

What is Alex Murdaugh accused of?

Besides facing murder charges in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, the former attorney faces more than 100 other criminal charges ranging from murder to tax evasion. There are also multiple lawsuits ongoing connected to Murdaugh and others associated with him.

