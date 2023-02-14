Alex Murdaugh trial live stream: Day 17 inside the SC courtroom

It is Day 17 of the Alex Murdaugh trial with court beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The double homicide trial of Murdaugh started Monday, Jan. 23, with the selection of the jury that would decide his fate in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021. The start of a saga that has made headlines across the nation and has become a true crime phenomenon.

As week four of the double murder trial kicked off, the state started the morning session off with scientific DNA testimony, followed by graphic and chilling testimony from the forensic pathologist who autopsied the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murduagh.

In week 4, the state is expected to continue with testimony before wrapping up their case midweek and letting Murdaugh's defense team begin.

Greenville News and USA Today are streaming live from inside the Colleton County Courthouse. Coverage since day one of the Murdaugh saga can be found here.

Murdaugh trial continues even after jurors test positive for COVID-19

Two jurors in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have COVID, leaving the future of the proceedings in some doubt as they enter their 16th day.

Judge Clifton Newman decided to keep the trial going in the packed Colleton County courtroom after the remaining 10 jurors and five alternates tested negative. They will be tested again on Wednesday. The clerk of court also tested positive for the virus.

Murdaugh trial updates from week 3

Week 4 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial opened Monday morning after last week's wild ride that included a bomb threat, a motion for a mistrial and even a GoFundMe controversy involving two of the South Carolina’s key witnesses.

The third week of the Murdaugh trial saw the state continue to build its house of circumstantial evidence and gunshot residue is the cement holding together round after round of testimony. On Feb. 8, testimony from the long list of potential witnesses in this trial that is under the national microscope came to a standstill when a bomb threat was called into Colleton County Courthouse.

