Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: Week 5 opens with defense in double murder trial

The S.C. Attorney General’s Office has had 20 days and 59 witnesses to prove to the Colleton County jury beyond a reasonable doubt that disbarred lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh shot and killed with malice aforethought his wife, Maggie, 52, and younger son, Paul, 22, at their Moselle home on the night of June 7, 2021.

After four weeks of being on the defensive, attorneys for accused family killer Murdaugh are set to take the offensive and make their arguments, present their evidence, and call their witnesses and experts - but this double murder case is not theirs to prove.

The defense's task now is to extract reasonable doubt from a mountain of circumstantial evidence – some of which is more incriminating than others. The defense will resume its case after the President's Day holiday at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Buster Murdaugh takes the witness stand

On Tuesday morning, Murdaugh's surviving son Buster Murdaugh took the stand. His testimony ranged from how guns on the Murdaugh family property were loaded, entrances to it and also where he was living and where Paul and Maggie were spending their time months before their deaths.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: The State's evidence likely to impact the Colleton County jury

What evidence will have an impact on the Colleton County jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial, and will it stick? What is the State's most powerful evidence?

Here's Michael DeWitt's analysis of what may transpire this week in court.

Murdaugh updates: State rests Friday, but Murdaugh asks for case to be tossed out

After 20 days of proceedings, including 18 days of testimony, 59 witnesses and roughly 400 exhibits of evidence, the State of S.C. has rested its case against accused family killer Alex Murdaugh.

