Alex Murdaugh trial live stream, updates: COVID could create crisis in murder trial

Week 4 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial opens Monday morning after last week's wild ride that included a bomb threat, a motion for a mistrial and even a GoFundMe controversy involving two of the South Carolina’s key witnesses.

Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, and is expected to later stand trial for roughly 100 financial and drug-related crimes.

The third week of the Murdaugh trial saw the state continue to build its house of circumstantial evidence with gunshot residue as the cement holding together round after round of testimony. On Feb. 8, testimony from the long list of potential witnesses in this trial that is under the national microscope came to a standstill when a bomb threat was called into Colleton County Courthouse.

Prosecutor Johnny Ellis James, Jr. listens while attorney general Alan Wilson talks to him in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

Murdaugh trial continues even after jurors test positive for COVID-19

Two jurors in the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh have COVID, leaving the future of the proceedings in some doubt as they enter their 16th day Monday.

Judge Clifton Newman decided keep the trial going in the packed Colleton County courtroom after the remaining 10 jurors and five alternates tested negative. They will be tested again on Wednesday. The clerk of court also tested positive for the virus.

Newman said jurors agreed to wear masks. He rejected suggestions from both the defense and prosecutors to delay the trial until that second round of tests Wednesday, reduce the over 200 people allowed to attend the trial each day or order everyone in the courtroom to wear masks other than testifying witnesses and questioning attorneys.

“At the moment, we are going to encourage everyone here to mask up for your own protection as well as the protection of these proceedings and each other,” Newman said.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife, 52-year-old Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.

Monday marked the fourth week of the trial and the 13th day of testimony with prosecutors still presenting their case. They called state agents who tested evidence for DNA.

The trial started with six alternate jurors, but is now down to three.

“My only concern is we don’t create train wreck with this jury,” said defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, who immediately began wearing a mask.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said he agreed with the defense that delaying the trial for a few days to make sure COVID isn’t spreading is much better than losing so many jurors there has to be a mistrial and three weeks of work is gone. He also suggested limiting the number of people inside the large, century-old courtroom. The trial is being livestreamed and shown on television.

“A little less numbers might be warranted. None of us want to limit anything, but we’re in different paradigm. Both of us have a concern about getting this thing to the end without COVID causing it to fall apart,” Waters said.

The judge said he would keep all options in mind, but for now the trial will continue without any changes.

“We just have to take precautions as we all do as we navigate through life during this period of time,” Newman said.

- Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh trial live, updates: What's happening at start of week 4