Alex Murdaugh trial live updates: Check out the latest from the courtroom

The trial of Alex Murdaugh begins Monday, Jan. 23 and we have the latest for the Colleton County Courthouse.

Murdaugh will face his first charges in a long list of criminal and civil allegations on Jan. 23 in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

The Greenville News will be in the courtroom to give you the latest updates from inside the courtroom starting with jury selection until a final verdict is reached.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?:Who is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?

Money, murder, mystery:Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's trial begins Jan. 23

Follow Michael DeWitt's Twitter feed for Murdaugh trial updates

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Murdaugh trial live updates: Here's what is happening in the courtroom