Alex Murdaugh trial — live: Jurors speak out on verdict as other mystery deaths in spotlight

Four jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial have now come forward to explain why they found him guilty after a dramatic six-week trial.

Three of the jurors revealed they weren’t fooled by Murdaugh’s ability to turn the tears “on and off” on the witness stand in an NBC interview on Monday. A fourth juror told ABC Murdaugh came across as “a big liar”.

It comes as Murdaugh’s conviction for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul has shone a spotlight on other mystery deaths tied to the legal dynasty.

In the aftermath of the June 2021 slayings, SLED opened investigations into the deaths of Stephen Smith and Gloria Satterfield.

Smith, 19, was found dead in a road in 2015. His death was ruled a hit-and-run but there has long been suspicion of foul play, with the Murdaugh name cropping up dozens of times in the initial investigation.

Satterfield was the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died after a mystery fall at their property in 2018.

Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders and sentenced to life in prison last week. He is being held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility, before being transferred to a state prison.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Conviction shines spotlight on mystery death of Stephen Smith

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre return to Twitter

Second juror speaks out about verdict

Murdaugh maintains innocence as he’s sentenced to life in prison

First juror speaks out after conviction

Alex Murdaugh found GUILTY of murders of son Paul and wife Maggie

How Murdaugh’s son helped seal guilty verdict from beyond the grave

18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Since birth, he enjoyed the privileges that came from being the heir to a local legal dynasty.

For a decade he got away with stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, legal clients and friends.

And for 13 months he evaded justice after murdering his wife and adult son in a brutal fashion on the family’s estate.

But, in the end, Alex Murdaugh’s crimes caught up with him.

And it was his own son who unknowingly helped cement his downfall from beyond the grave with a damning 50-second cellphone video of a dog.

Story continues

How a 50-second video of a dog brought down Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh didn't help his defense by testifying

17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Murdaugh didn’t help his defense when he took the stand at his trial for the murder of his wife and son, three jurors said on Monday.

Murdaugh’s testimony only managed to cement what they were already thinking — that he easily lied and could turn on and off his tears at will, the jurors said on the NBC Today show.

Jurors: Murdaugh didn't help his defense by testifying

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh?

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced legal scion Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The once-powerful attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Jurors took less than three hours to reach the verdict after hearing how he had gunned down his wife Maggie and son Paul on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate in Islandton, South Carolina, back on 7 June 2021. He continued to claim his innocence as he received two consecutive life sentences on 3 March.

But this is far from the end of the scandals, criminal cases and unanswered questions surrounding Murdaugh.

Rachel Sharp explains.

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh?

John Oliver has a message for OJ Simpson about the Murdaugh trial

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

John Oliver had a message for OJ Simpson during the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.

The comedian ran through the biggest stories of the previous week, one of which was the verdict in the Alex Murdaugh trial and addressed a video posted by Simpson regarding the trial.

Jacob Stolworthy has the story.

John Oliver tells OJ Simpson ‘why people think he’s an expert’ on Alex Murdaugh trial

Watch: Murdaugh juror reveals how long it took to reach unanimous guilty verdict

16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Murdaugh juror reveals how long it took to reach unanimous guilty verdict

Murdaugh’s attorneys say son Buster’s pleas wouldn’t have made difference in sentencing

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorneys for convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh have explained why they decided against having his son plead for leniency during his sentencing.

Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday after their client was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman. They vowed to fight the murder conviction but said that the sentencing was expected.

Andrea Blanco reports.

Buster’s pleas ‘wouldn’t have changed’ Alex Murdaugh sentence outcome, defence say

Murdaugh attorney makes bizarre – chicken-related – Twitter return

15:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney has made a bizarre – and chicken-related – return to Twitter after he received a dressing down from the judge for his social media posts during the high-profile murder trial.

On Saturday, defence attorney Jim Griffin tweeted a photo of himself with his face in a wooden cut-out photo prop of a cowboy riding a chicken.

“Walterboro, you were a gracious host. Happy Trails,” he wrote.

Rachel Sharp has the latest.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre chicken-related Twitter return

Watch: Three jurors open up about deliberations

14:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Three people on the jury for Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams, open up to @craigmelvin about the proceedings and the deliberations that led to a guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/LCrgIODPsj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 6, 2023

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh?

14:15 , Oliver O'Connell

This is far from the end of the scandals, criminal cases and unanswered questions surrounding Murdaugh.

Whatever the verdict had been in the murder case, Murdaugh was never walking out of court a free man, as he is being held on bond on more than 100 charges in cases including a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot.

Here’s what’s next for the disgraced attorney:

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh?

Second juror says the panel prayed before finding Murdaugh guilty

14:00 , Rachel Sharp

A second juror has now spoken out about what went down in the jury room in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial.

James, who did not want to reveal his last name, told Law & Crime that the panel prayed before reaching their unanimous guilty verdict.

At 22, James is the same age that Paul was when he was gunned down by his father at the family’s property.

He said that he is confident in the outcome of the case.

“We all, I think, were very good at looking at all of the evidence and not jumping to conclusions but rather taking all of the evidence and seeing where it led us,” he said.

“We did have a few that were not on the same page, so we did like an anonymous vote, in the beginning, to see where everybody was at and make sure everybody was on the same page.

“Once we found that out, we kind of just opened the floor for anybody, whoever had questions, and then we would talk through those. We had the evidence in the other room.”

How Alex Murdaugh’s son helped seal his guilty verdict from beyond the grave

13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

For a decade he got away with stealing millions of dollars from his law firm, legal clients and friends.

And for 13 months he evaded justice after murdering his wife and adult son in a brutal fashion on the family’s estate.

But, in the end, Alex Murdaugh’s crimes caught up with him.

And it was his own son who unknowingly helped cement his downfall from beyond the grave with a damning 50-second cellphone video of a dog.

Rachel Sharp explains how.

How a 50-second video of a dog brought down Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney makes bizarre return to Twitter

13:03 , Rachel Sharp

Alex Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin made a bizarre return to Twitter at the weekend after he came under fire for tweeting during the trial.

Mr Griffin shared a photo of himself with his face in a wooden photo prep of a cowboy riding a chicken.

“Walterboro, you were a gracious host. Happy Trails,” he wrote.

This came after his last tweet led to a dressing down from Judge Clifton Newman.

On 18 February, Mr Griffin shared a link to a The Washington Post op-ed titled: “Alex Murdaugh trial reveals a sloppy investigation.”

Judge Newman brought up the post in the courtroom, saying that his actions go “against the spirit of the law and does not pass the feel test” – and also comparing him to Kyrie Irving.

Mr Griffin had conceded that he would not tweet again – about the case or at all – until the trial ended.

Walterboro, you were a gracious host. Happy Trails. pic.twitter.com/OO3xz6LLVx — Jim Griffin (@lawyergriffin) March 4, 2023

Why was Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder?

12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

During the six weeks of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, jurors heard hours upon hours of gruesome testimony about how his wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate.

Two different guns were used in the 7 June 2021 attack – neither of which have ever been found.

Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The first shot struck his chest, while a second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.

Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee her killer.

On 2 March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders after jurors deliberated for less than three hours.

Here’s how the prosecution and the defence argued the case:

Alex Murdaugh: What the defence and prosecution argued over six weeks of trial

What prison is Alex Murdaugh going to?

12:00 , Rachel Sharp

Alex Murdaugh was handed two consecutive life terms at his sentencing on 3 March, hours after the guilty verdict came down. The sentence will be served at one of the state’s seven maximum security prisons, which only house violent criminals.

Upon leaving the court, he was to be handed over to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) and taken to the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

All male inmates are originally taken to this facility after sentencing, which is one of the state’s maximum security prisons.

Once there, he is expected to have a two-month evaluation including mental and physical health checks.

This evaluation – together with the inmate classification system – will be used to determine which of South Carolina’s highest-security prisons Murdaugh will be sent to spend the duration of his sentence.

The evaluation process takes about 45 days, the SCDOC said in a statement following Murdaugh’s sentencing.

Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths, arrest and conviction

11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh has been convicted in a South Carolina courthouse of the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty on 2 March of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

He was arrested more than a year after the killings in July 2022 and charged with their murders.

In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.

Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:

Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, crime scene and conviction

Prosecutor Creighton Waters joins Twitter

11:00 , Rachel Sharp

Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor who secured the conviction of Alex Murdaugh, has joined Twitter for the first time.

Mr Waters opened an account and tweeted for the first time on Saturday, commenting about the case.

“Yes this is me. So happy this trial is over. So proud of my team. And so grateful the jury spoke justice for Maggie and Paul. I want to thank everyone in the public for all the support — it has meant a lot,” he wrote.

Creighton Waters Twitter (Twitter)

Questions over mystery death of Gloria Satterfield

10:30 , Rachel Sharp

The death of Gloria Satterfield has also come back under the spotlight following Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction.

Satterfield was the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper of two decades who died in a mysterious trip and fall death at the Moselle estate.

In 2018, Satterfield was found at the bottom of the steps leading up to the family’s home. She died weeks later from her injuries.

At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though her death certificate cited her manner of death as “natural” and no autopsy was performed.

After her death, Murdaugh reached an agreement to pay her family $4m in a wrongful death settlement – but then allegedly stole the money as part of his fraud scheme.

On 15 September 2021, days after Murdaugh’s crime schemes were exposed, SLED announced it was reopening an investigation into Satterfield’s death.

In early 2022, officials announced plans to exhume her body.

It is not clear what evidence may have led investigators to do so – or where the investigation may be headed.

Conviction shines spotlight on mystery death of Stephen Smith

10:00 , Rachel Sharp

Alex Murdaugh’s conviction for the double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul has shone a spotlight on the other mystery deaths tied to the legal dynasty.

Just days after the 7 June 2021 slayings of Maggie and Paul, SLED said that it was reopening an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based on information that had come to light during the murder investigation.

Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of a road in Hampton County back in 2015.

He had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his car was left down the road.

His death was officially ruled a hit-and-run but the victim’s family – and investigators who worked on the initial case – have long doubted this version of events.

There have long been murmurings in the community that a “Murdaugh boy” may have been involved and the Murdaugh name came up 40 times in documents in the initial case, reported Live5News.

It is not clear what may have prompted SLED to open an investigation six years on from his death.

In January 2023, SLED said it had “made progress” in the case but no other details have been released.

All the key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh trial

09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.

The now-disbarred attorney denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

After six weeks of dramatic testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, the jury took less than three hours to return a guilty verdict. Murdaugh was then sentenced to life in prison.

Here are the key revelations from the trial:

Key revelations from the bombshell Alex Murdaugh murder trial

How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus

07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Murder. A botched hitman plot. Mystery deaths. Millions of dollars of stolen money. Opioid addiction.

The case involving Alex Murdaugh appears to have it all when it comes to drama and plot twists.

It’s then little surprise that his murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina, captivated the public all across America in the weeks before the jury convicted him.

But it should then also come as little surprise that the high-profile case spilled out into a spectacle far beyond the testimony jurors heard in the courtroom.

Rachel Sharp breaks down some of the more unusual moments of the trial.

How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus

Watch: Craziest courthouse moments from the Alex Murdaugh trial

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The craziest courthouse moments from the Alex Murdaugh trial

A minute-by-minute timeline of the night Maggie and Paul were murdered

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

At the trial South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Peter Rudofski presented a 43-page report compiling GPS points, phone calls, text messages, and orientation data, detailing the movements of Alex, Maggie and Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.

Minute-by-minute timeline maps out the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered

Why was Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder?

01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

During the six weeks of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, jurors heard hours upon hours of gruesome testimony about how his wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate.

Two different guns were used in the 7 June 2021 attack – neither of which have ever been found.

Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The first shot struck his chest, while a second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.

Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee her killer.

On 2 March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders after jurors deliberated for less than three hours.

Here’s how the prosecution and the defence argued the case:

Alex Murdaugh: What the defence and prosecution argued over six weeks of trial

Murdaugh prosecutors speak to cheering crowd after guilty trial verdict

Sunday 5 March 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutors in South Carolina reacted with elation to the guilty verdict against Alex Murdaugh on Thursday night, telling a cheering crowd: “Justice has been done”.

At a jubilant press conference outside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, state attorney general Alan Wilson hailed “a great day for the people of South Carolina”.

“Today’s verdict proves that no one – no one, no matter who you are in society – is above the law.”

Elated Alex Murdaugh prosecutors speak to cheering crowd after guilty verdict

Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot revealed

Sunday 5 March 2023 22:30 , Andrea Blanco

The Department of Corrections released Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot just hours after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his son and wife.

The disgraced legal scion attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court by Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh will be held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility while the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) determines where he will serve time permanently.

Read more:

Voices: We knew the Alex Murdaugh case was complicated - but no one expected this

Sunday 5 March 2023 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp writes:

Power and prominence couldn’t save Murdaugh from facing justice for Maggie and Paul’s murders.

If anything, it only showed how much further he had fallen.

The Murdaugh case was complicated - but this is deeper than anyone expected | Voices

Man who shot Murdaugh in botched hitman plot reacts to guilty verdict

Sunday 5 March 2023 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The man who allegedly shot Alex Murdaugh in the head in his bizarre botched hitman plot has spoken out after the once-powerful legal figure was found guilty of killing his wife and son in the summer of 2021.

Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Murdaugh – released a statement through his attorney.

Man who shot Alex Murdaugh in the head in botched hitman plot reacts to verdict

Voices: Will Alex Murdaugh remember what brought him down?

Sunday 5 March 2023 19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Megan Sheets writes that holes in Alex Murdaugh’s memory did not go unnoticed by the jury at his double-murder trial at the same time he recalled a mountain of tiny details.

Will Alex Murdaugh remember what brought him down?

Murdaugh to appeal guilty verdict as defence continues to gripe about case

Sunday 5 March 2023 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced legal dynasty heir and convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh is already planning to appeal his verdict after a jury of 12 found him guilty of the murders of his wife and son.

Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where they vowed to fight the murder conviction which has landed Murdaugh behind bars for life.

Mr Harpootlian said that they will be filing appeal documents within 10 days and vowed that they would appeal his conviction all the way up to the US Supreme Court.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Alex Murdaugh to appeal guilty verdict as defence gripes about case after sentencing

Murdaugh judge's own legal story unfolded in South Carolina

Sunday 5 March 2023 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh on Friday to life in prison for killing his wife and son has earned attention and plaudits for his even-handed demeanor throughout the trial and for his dressing-down of the once-prominent lawyer just before he sent him to prison.

Murdaugh judge's own legal story unfolded in South Carolina

Judge decries Murdaugh’s continued lies about wife and son’s murders

Sunday 5 March 2023 16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A South Carolina judge harshly condemned Alex Murdaugh for continuing to lie about his guilt in the murders of his wife and son as he was sentenced to life in prison.

The disgraced legal scion was given two consecutive life sentences by Colleton County Court Judge Clifton Newman on Friday morning, hours after a jury found him guilty of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

Murdaugh addressed the court briefly, once again professing his innocence and insisting: “I would never hurt Maggie and Paul.”

Judge Newman seized on Murdaugh’s continued denials as they faced each other directly in front of the court.

Judge decries Alex Murdaugh’s continued lies about murders in sentencing remarks

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh after guilty verdict?

Sunday 5 March 2023 15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

This is far from the end of the scandals, criminal cases and unanswered questions surrounding Murdaugh.

Whatever the verdict had been in the murder case, Murdaugh was never walking out of court a free man, as he is being held on bond on more than 100 charges in cases including a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

What’s next for Alex Murdaugh?

Buster’s pleas ‘wouldn’t have changed’ Alex Murdaugh sentence outcome, defence say

Sunday 5 March 2023 14:30 , Andrea Blanco

Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday after their client was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman. They vowed to fight the murder conviction but said that the sentencing was expected.

“We could have had Mother Teresa up there speaking on behalf of Alex at sentencing, but he was getting a double life sentence. That was expected,” attorney Jim Griffin told reporters outside the court, per Fox News. “Judge Newman, he is a very stringent punisher when it comes to crimes and sentences. That was never in dispute.”

Mr Griffin added that the defence did not want to put Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster through unnecessary trauma after he experienced “more than anybody that we can imagine has ever been through.” Buster testified for the defence and was at the gallery every day, with reports emerging that his behaviour prompted warnings by Judge Newman.

Why was Alex Murdaugh convicted of murder?

Sunday 5 March 2023 12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

During the six weeks of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, jurors heard hours upon hours of gruesome testimony about how his wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate.

Two different guns were used in the 7 June 2021 attack – neither of which have ever been found.

Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The first shot struck his chest, while a second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.

Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee her killer.

On 2 March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the murders after jurors deliberated for less than three hours.

Here’s how the prosecution and the defence argued the case:

Alex Murdaugh: What the defence and prosecution argued over six weeks of trial

Timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths, arrest and conviction

Sunday 5 March 2023 10:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh has been convicted in a South Carolina courthouse of the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty on 2 March of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

He was arrested more than a year after the killings in July 2022 and charged with their murders.

In the 20 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.

Here’s a timeline of the key moments in the case:

Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, crime scene and conviction

Who were the key players in the Alex Murdaugh saga?

Sunday 5 March 2023 08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Who were the key players in Alex Murdaugh murder trial?

Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Sunday 5 March 2023 06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.

The now-disbarred attorney denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

After six weeks of dramatic testimony at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, the jury took less than three hours to return a guilty verdict. Murdaugh was then sentenced to life in prison.

Here are the key revelations from the trial:

Key revelations from the bombshell Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Murdaugh judge's own legal story unfolded in South Carolina

Sunday 5 March 2023 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh on Friday to life in prison for killing his wife and son has earned attention and plaudits for his even-handed demeanor throughout the trial and for his dressing-down of the once-prominent lawyer just before he sent him to prison.

Murdaugh judge's own legal story unfolded in South Carolina

Cousin Eddie who shot Murdaugh in botched hitman plot reacts to verdict

Sunday 5 March 2023 02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The man who allegedly shot Alex Murdaugh in the head in his bizarre botched hitman plot has spoken out after the once-powerful legal figure was found guilty of killing his wife and son in the summer of 2021.

Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly drug dealer of Murdaugh – released a statement through his attorney.

Man who shot Alex Murdaugh in the head in botched hitman plot reacts to verdict

Judge decries Murdaugh’s continued lies about murders

Saturday 4 March 2023 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A South Carolina judge harshly condemned Alex Murdaugh for continuing to lie about his guilt in the murders of his wife and son as he was sentenced to life in prison.

The disgraced legal scion was given two consecutive life sentences by Colleton County Court Judge Clifton Newman on Friday morning, hours after a jury found him guilty of shooting dead his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021.

Murdaugh addressed the court briefly, once again professing his innocence and insisting: “I would never hurt Maggie and Paul.”

Judge Newman seized on Murdaugh’s continued denials as they faced each other directly in front of the court.

Judge decries Alex Murdaugh’s continued lies about murders in sentencing remarks

South Carolina Department of Correction released Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot

Saturday 4 March 2023 22:30 , Andrea Blanco

The Department of Corrections released Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot just hours after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his son and wife.

The disgraced legal scion attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court by Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh will be held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility while the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) determines where he will serve time permanently.

In a mugshot released on the same day of his sentencing, the convicted family killer appeared with a shaved head and wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit. A source told Fox News that it is standard procedure to shave incoming inmates’ heads.

Murdaugh will spend the next 45 days at Kirkland, according to a statement by the SCDC. There, he will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments that will help officials assign a custody level.

He will then be sent to one of SCDC’s maximum-security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences.

(Screenshot/ Department of Corrections)

Where will Alex Murdaugh go to prison?

Saturday 4 March 2023 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Murdaugh is used to the high life.

Coming from a long line of top prosecutors, his wealthy family once dominated the legal system in the lowcountry.

As a powerful and well-known attorney himself, he earned upwards of $1m a year (not to mention the millions that he allegedly stole from legal clients and his law firm).

He lived on a huge 1,700-acre in Islandton with his family while also enjoying a second home in Edisto Beach.

Now, his lifestyle will be a little bit different.

Where will Alex Murdaugh go to prison?

Voices: We knew the Alex Murdaugh case was complicated - but no one expected this

Saturday 4 March 2023 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rachel Sharp has followed the Murdaugh case since day one. She writes that power and prominence couldn’t save Alex Murdaugh from facing justice for Maggie and Paul’s murders.

If anything, it only showed how much further he had fallen.

The Murdaugh case was complicated - but this is deeper than anyone expected | Voices

Murdaugh maintains his innocence as he’s sentenced to life in prison

Saturday 4 March 2023 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A shackled Alex Murdaugh continued to claim his innocence as he was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The disgraced legal dynasty heir appeared for his sentencing in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday morning where he was told he will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

Dressed in a prison jumpsuit, with his hands cuffed and feet shackled, it was a far cry from the powerful and wealthy lifestyle that Murdaugh once enjoyed as the heir of a family that reigned over the Lowcountry’s legal system.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Alex Murdaugh maintains his innocence as he’s sentenced to life in prison for murders

Voices: Will Alex Murdaugh remember what brought him down?

Saturday 4 March 2023 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Megan Sheets writes that holes in Alex Murdaugh’s memory did not go unnoticed by the jury at his double-murder trial at the same time he recalled a mountain of tiny details.

Will Alex Murdaugh remember what brought him down?

Police chief promises ‘justice’ for all of Alex Murdaugh’s victims

Saturday 4 March 2023 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

South Carolina officials have vowed to get “justice” for all of Alex Murdaugh’s other alleged victims after he was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

SLED Chief Mark Keel gave a brief press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, moments after Murdaugh was handed the highest possible sentence over the 7 June 2021 slayings.

Read on:

Police chief promises ‘justice’ for all of Alex Murdaugh’s victims

Murdaugh verdict could have been very different

Saturday 4 March 2023 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial could have turned out to be very different – if it hadn’t been for the actions of a juror with a dozen eggs.

A panel of 12 jurors deliberated for less than three hours before they unanimously found him guilty of all charges – two counts of murder and two weapons charges.

But, according to an insider, the removal of a juror just hours before the deliberations got under way could have changed the course of the convicted killer’s fate.

Rachel Sharp has the story.

Did an Alex Murdaugh juror with a dozen eggs change the verdict?

Murdaugh juror reveals what led panel to find him guilty

Saturday 4 March 2023 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A juror in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial has broken his silence to reveal what it was that sealed the fate of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.

Craig Moyer spoke out for the first time on Thursday just hours after the jury convicted Murdaugh of the savage double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Mr Moyer told ABC News that Murdaugh’s lack of remorse, crocodile tears and the damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before his murder convinced the panel of his guilt.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Alex Murdaugh juror reveals what led panel to find him guilty of murder

Watch: Moment disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in jail

Saturday 4 March 2023 15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Moment disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in jail for double murder

Buster’s pleas ‘wouldn’t have changed’ Alex Murdaugh sentence outcome, defence say

Saturday 4 March 2023 14:30 , Andrea Blanco

Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday after their client was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman. They vowed to fight the murder conviction but said that the sentencing was expected.

“We could have had Mother Teresa up there speaking on behalf of Alex at sentencing, but he was getting a double life sentence. That was expected,” attorney Jim Griffin told reporters outside the court, per Fox News. “Judge Newman, he is a very stringent punisher when it comes to crimes and sentences. That was never in dispute.”

Mr Griffin added that the defence did not want to put Murdaugh’s only surviving son Buster through unnecessary trauma after he experienced “more than anybody that we can imagine has ever been through.” Buster testified for the defence and was at the gallery every day, with reports emerging that his behaviour prompted warnings by Judge Newman.

The full story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace

Saturday 4 March 2023 13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

On the surface, Alex Murdaugh had it all.

He was a high-powered attorney who ran both his own law firm and worked in the local prosecutor’s office.

He was the son of a powerful legal dynasty that dominated the local South Carolina community for almost a century.

And he was a family man who lived with his wife and two adult sons on their sprawling country estate.

But over the last 20 months, Mr Murdaugh has experienced a spectacular fall from grace, culminating in what has been described as the “trial of the century” now taking place in a courtroom in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Here’s how he found himself on trial for the brutal slaying of his wife and son.

The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace

A minute-by-minute timeline of the night Maggie and Paul were murdered

Saturday 4 March 2023 11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

At the trial South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Peter Rudofski presented a 43-page report compiling GPS points, phone calls, text messages, and orientation data, detailing the movements of Alex, Maggie and Paul on the night of 7 June 2021.

Minute-by-minute timeline maps out the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered

Inside Alex Murdaugh’s $4m Moselle estate in South Carolina’s lowcountry

Saturday 4 March 2023 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

On 1 March, the jury was taken to the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate in Islandton, South Carolina, to see for themselves the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were killed back on 7 June 2021.

They toured the dog kennels where Murdaugh ambushed his son in the feed room, shooting him once in the chest and a second time in the head, neck and shoulder with a shotgun.

They saw where, moments after gunning down Paul, the husband and father turned on his wife Maggie.

They saw where she desperately tried to flee her killer, backing into an ATV under a hangar outside before being shot five times with a semiautomatic rifle.

But that’s not all jurors saw.

Three bodies, 1,700 acres and a whole lot of hogs: Alex Murdaugh’s $4m Moselle estate

Watch: Judge tells Alex Murdaugh murdered son and wife ‘visit him at night’

Saturday 4 March 2023 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

ICYMI: Alex Murdaugh freezes as guilty verdict is read

Saturday 4 March 2023 05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Shamed legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the brutal murders of his wife and adult son.

The 54-year-old disbarred attorney was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges after a dramatic six-week “trial of the century” inside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Rachel Sharp reports on the culmination of six weeks of testimony.

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty of brutal murders of wife and son

Murdaugh prosecutors speak to cheering crowd after guilty trial verdict

Saturday 4 March 2023 03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Prosecutors in South Carolina reacted with elation to the guilty verdict against Alex Murdaugh on Thursday night, telling a cheering crowd: “Justice has been done”.

At a jubilant press conference outside the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, state attorney general Alan Wilson hailed “a great day for the people of South Carolina”.

“Today’s verdict proves that no one – no one, no matter who you are in society – is above the law.”

Io Dodds has the story.

Elated Alex Murdaugh prosecutors speak to cheering crowd after guilty verdict

Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted of murder

Saturday 4 March 2023 02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A stoic Buster Murdaugh kept his emotions close to his chest as he watched the moment his father Alex was convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie.

Buster, 26, looked on in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday evening as a jury handed down a verdict of guilty on all charges to his only living parent.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Buster Murdaugh stoic as father Alex is convicted of killing brother and mother

Murdaugh to appeal guilty verdict as defence continues to gripe about case

Saturday 4 March 2023 01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Disgraced legal dynasty heir and convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh is already planning to appeal his verdict after a jury of 12 found him guilty of the murders of his wife and son.

Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday where they vowed to fight the murder conviction which has landed Murdaugh behind bars for life.

Mr Harpootlian said that they will be filing appeal documents in a matter of days and vowed that they would appeal his conviction all the way up to the US Supreme Court.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Alex Murdaugh to appeal guilty verdict as defence gripes about case after sentencing

How Paul Murdaugh helped seal his father’s guilty verdict from beyond the grave

Saturday 4 March 2023 01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

In the end, Alex Murdaugh’s crimes caught up with him.

And it was his own son who unknowingly helped cement his downfall from beyond the grave with a damning 50-second cellphone video of a dog.

How a 50-second video of a dog brought down Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot revealed

Saturday 4 March 2023 00:38 , Andrea Blanco

The Department of Corrections released Alex Murdaugh’s new mugshot just hours after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his son and wife.

The disgraced legal scion attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court by Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh will be held at the Kirkland Correctional Facility while the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) determines where he will serve time permanently.

In a mugshot released on the same day of his sentencing, the convicted family killer appeared with a shaved head and wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit. A source told Fox News that it is standard procedure to shave incoming inmates’ heads.

Murdaugh will spend the next 45 days at Kirkland, according to a statement by the SCDC. There, he will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments that will help officials assign a custody level.

He will then be sent to one of SCDC’s maximum-security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences.