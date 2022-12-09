Alex Murdaugh can be unshackled in court during murder trial, SC judge says

Accused double murderer Alex Murdaugh can be unshackled in future court appearances, South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman said Friday.

“The defense has done a lot of research, citing my own case from 2008,” Newman said during a hearing in Colleton County, alluding to a ruling he made that an accused cop killer who had smuggled a homemade handcuff key in his mouth did not need to be shackled.

Newman’s decision comes after Murdaugh’s defense attorneys filed a motion on Dec. 1 requesting that the disgraced ex-attorney not appear in shackles before media with cameras.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters reiterated that he did not object to Murdaugh being unshackled, and said the Attorney General’s office would defer to the recommendation of law enforcement.

Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, the night of June 7, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty, and is scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 23.

In a Colleton County courtroom Friday, Murdaugh appeared without handcuffs or leg irons, dressed in khakis, a navy blazer and black sneakers.

“He is unshackled currently and we thank you for that,” said Murdaugh’s defense attorney, Jim Griffin.

Newman said that he had “sent word” to law enforcement to take precautions that Murdaugh not appear shackled before jurors or the news media with cameras.