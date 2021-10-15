Alex Murdaugh waives extradition in FL, will have bond hearing in SC next week

Alex Murdaugh will be headed back to South Carolina for a bond hearing next week on two felony charges connected to the missing $4.3 million in insurance money owed to the heirs of Gloria Satterfield’s estate.

Murdaugh’s bond hearing will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Richland County Courthouse, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Murdaugh waived his extradition from a Florida jail Friday, and according to the waiver of extradition from the Orange County Corrections, he agreed to “waive the issuance and service (warrant) and all other procedures incidental to extradition proceedings,” and remain in custody without bail.

The suspended Hampton County attorney was taken into custody by Florida and South Carolina law enforcement Thursday. He was staying at a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando, Florida. Once in South Carolina, he’ll face two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

