Alex Murdaugh's 74 criminal charges add up, in theory, to 731 years of incarceration

Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
Richard Alexander Murdaugh

Current criminal charges against suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh — charges that represent more than $8 million in alleged thefts — carry a penalty of more than seven centuries of prison time.

As of Jan. 31, Murdaugh is facing 71 criminal charges from S.C. State Grand Jury indictments in November, December and January, following three initial charges from local indictments by a Hampton County Grand Jury.

If the maximum prison sentences for all of Murdaugh's criminal charges were added consecutively, it would equal more than seven centuries of incarceration, if he were found guilty of all charges.

"This would be a grand total of 74 counts for a maximum potential term of incarceration of 731 years, notwithstanding potential sentencing enhancements," said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

Power, prestige and privilege: Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Murdaugh has not entered a plea on any criminal charges, the AG's Office said last week. Defendants in South Carolina don't formally enter a plea at the time of arraignment, Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin told The Hampton County Guardian. Murdaugh's legal team declined to comment on any of these pending legal cases.

Of course, a 731-year sentence is not likely to happen. Judges often impose "concurrent" sentences instead of consecutive, but this total gives an idea of the severity of these amassed charges.

Murdaugh is charged with the 71 State Grand Jury indictments for allegations that include computer crimes, forgery, money laundering, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and obtaining goods by false pretenses. He is charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report following the Labor Day 2021 weekend incident in which he is accused of conspiring with another defendant, Curtis Edward Smith, in an assisted suicide scheme to gain a life insurance payout.

There is another number the public should be keeping track of: the total amount of money allegedly stolen.

Related: Alex Murdaugh has millions in 'protected' assets, but who will be compensated?

While it is difficult to tally the total number of victims — some of these cases involve families, estates, and law firms, and not just individuals — law enforcement officials and prosecutors allege that close to $8.5 million to date was stolen from Murdaugh's legal clients, other attorneys and even the family of Murdaugh's late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

In the latest round of indictments in January, Murdaugh is charged with alleged schemes to defraud victims of $2,273,959.98.. When combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November and December 2021, there are 15 state indictments containing 71 charges alleging a total fraud of $8,492,888.31.

The S.C. Attorney General is prosecuting all of Murdaugh's criminal cases following the 2021 recusal of 14th Circuit Solicitor Isaac "Duffie" Stone. Murdaugh formerly served as a volunteer prosecutor for the 14th Circuit, and his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all served as solicitor in that district.

The 14th Circuit cut ties with Murdaugh after his initial criminal charges. His license to practice law was also suspended by order of the S.C. Supreme Court in September 2021, pending the outcome of these cases.

Murdaugh is currently detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on a $7 million bond with no ten percent option.

Civil suit tracker

Murdaugh is also facing seven civil suits. Three of these suits relate to the Feb. 24, 2019, fatal boat crash involving Murdaugh's boat and his late son, Paul, that took the life of Mallory Beach, 19, of Hampton County and injured several other passengers. The other suits involve financial claims.

Keep reading: Palmetto State Bank, ex-bank manager issue statements in Alex Murdaugh case

Two South Carolina attorneys have told The Hampton County Guardian that they represent other alleged Murdaugh victims and are planning to file additional lawsuits. One of these attorneys, Justin Bamberg, said his office is considering at least eight civil suits on behalf of seven clients.

Here are the seven that have already been filed in South Carolina courts and have not been resolved:

  • Renee S. Beach , plaintiff, et al VS Gregory M. Parker, Inc., defendant, et al, a wrongful death suit filed in Hampton County on March 29, 2019, following the 2019 boat crash.

  • Connor Cook VS Gregory M. Parker, Inc., defendant, et al, a personal injury case filed in Hampton County by Connor Cook, a survivor of the boat crash, on Sept. 20, 2021.

  • Keith Anthony Cook Jr. VS Gregory M. Parker, Inc., defendant, et al, a personal injury case filed in Hampton County by Anthony Cook, another boat crash survivor, on Dec. 2, 2021.

  • Michael “Tony” Satterfield , plaintiff, et al VS Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh, defendant, et al, a personal injury claim filed in Hampton County on Sept. 15, 2021, alleging that Murdaugh stole settlement monies from the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh has signed a confession of judgement in this case but it is pending court approval.

  • John E. Parker VS Richard Alexander Murdaugh, a contractual claim filed by Murdaugh's former law partner on Oct. 29, 2021, involving money allegedly borrowed and not repaid. Murdaugh has signed a confession of judgement in this case but it is pending court approval.

  • Randolph Murdaugh IV VS Richard Alexander Murdaugh, a contractual claim filed by Murdaugh's brother Randy on Oct. 28, 2021, involving money allegedly borrowed and not repaid. Murdaugh has signed a confession of judgement in this case but it is pending court approval.

  • Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick Pa VS Richard Alexander Murdaugh Sr, a conversion suit filed in Colleton County on Oct. 6, 2021, by Murdaugh's former law firm in an attempt to recover money Murdaugh allegedly stole from his former firm and law partners.

Notes: This tally of civil cases does not include "lis pendens" property claim actions.

The three boat crash-related cases also involve other parties that plaintiffs claim allegedly provided alcohol to or helped contribute to underage drinking prior to the fatal boat crash of 2019.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh update: Charges carry over 7 centuries of prison time

