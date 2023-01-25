Alex Murdaugh's murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

JEFFREY COLLINS
·5 min read

After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney.

There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home and cellphones never used again just a few minutes after Murdaugh, his wife and son were all heard in a cellphone video, prosecutor Creighton Waters said in his opening statement.

“It’s complicated. It’s a journey. There’s a lot of aspects to this case,” Waters said. “But like a lot of things that are complicated, we start to put them all together, piecing together like a puzzle — all the sudden, a picture emerges."

A defense lawyer said prosecutors incorrectly locked in on Murdaugh's guilt from the start and have spent all that time trying to jam bits of evidence that can be explained away or leave an incomplete picture into a story that frames the wrong man.

“There’s no direct evidence. There’s no eyewitnesses. There’s nothing on camera. There’s no fingerprints. There’s no forensics tying him to the crime. None,” defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian said.

Waters opened the trial with three minutes of graphic description of the scene where the bodies of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found shot with at least one bullet to the head by two different guns, pointing to Paul Murdaugh's head and calling it “catastrophic damage.”

Harpootlian added even more gruesome details — how the shotgun blast that killed Paul Murdaugh was so close to his head that his brain exploded from his skull and was found at his feet. Alex Murdaugh started crying when his lawyer discussed the detail.

“Alex was the loving father of Paul and the loving husband of Maggie," Harpootlian said. “You’re not going to hear a single witness say that their relationship was anything other than loving.”

It was the start of what is expected to be a three-week trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Both sides finished picking a 12-person jury with six alternates Wednesday.

Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison.

This trial is the bottom of a stunningly far and fast downfall for the man whose family dominated the legal system in tiny neighboring Hampton County for generations, both as prosecutors and private attorneys known for getting life-changing settlements for accidents and negligence cases.

Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.

Prosecutors released little information about their case before Wednesday. In an opening statement, they sketched out a timeline of what they think happened at the Murdaughs' house and near the dog kennels on their 1,300-acre (526-hectare) hunting property June 7, 2021.

Waters said Murdaugh told investigators he was never at the kennels before finding his wife and son's bodies near them after spending an hour away from the home checking on his mother, who has dementia.

Waters said a video on Paul Murdaugh's cellphone has the voices of him, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh in it. Less than five minutes later, Paul Murdaugh's phone was never used again. Maggie Murdaugh's phone “locks forever” about 30 seconds later, Waters said.

The prosecution said ammunition cartridges found around Maggie Murdaugh's body had markings that matched other cartridges fired at a range on the property and other locations. The cartridges were used in a type of automatic rifle that Alex Murdaugh bought but can't be accounted for, Waters said.

Powder and residue left behind from a gun was found in several places Alex Murdaugh was also at, the prosecutor said.

Harpootlian said all this was grasping at whatever evidence might make Murdaugh look guilty and ignoring what didn't fit the theory that he did it.

The residue came when Murdaugh picked up a shotgun after checking his wife and son for signs of life and calling 911 in case their killers were still on his property, Harpootlian said.

Maggie Murdaugh's cellphone, for which her husband provided the code investigators used to find it the next day, showed it was being dumped on the side of the road off the property at the same time Alex Murdaugh's phone showed he started his truck just outside his home, the defense attorney said.

Harpootlian told the jury he would love to be able to tell them why someone so brutally killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, but investigators ignored all other suspects and scenarios.

“We don’t know why. He doesn’t know why," Harpootlian said, gesturing toward the prosecutor. “He’s got theories of this and theories of that."

At the end of the day, Alex Murdaugh shook his attorney's hands and then looked back where his surviving son and brother were seated behind him, He smiled and pointed at them.

He then walked to the side door of the courtroom where he will be taken to the Colleton County jail where he is staying during his trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Butcher or innocent man: jury hears arguments in South Carolina murder trial

    The lead prosecutor in the case against Richard "Alex" Murdaugh said the disbarred South Carolina attorney lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered, attacking his credibility as the high-profile trial got underway on Wednesday. In his opening statement, Murdaugh's lawyer painted a vastly different portrayal of his client, arguing that he had no reason to murder his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul, who were shot to death on the family's property on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the shootings at dog kennels on the family's estate.

  • Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial

    As prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, a judge decided to wait until the issues come up at trial to decide whether jurors hear evidence about blood spatter or other crimes Murdaugh is charged with. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh's bad behavior and the numerous crimes he is charged with to show he killed his wife and son to buy time to prevent his other wrongdoings from being discovered. Defense attorneys don't want the judge to admit the evidence, contending prosecutors are trying to smear Murdaugh to bolster a weak case.

  • Judge OKs settlement in Mallory Beach lawsuit, Buster Murdaugh dropped as defendant

    Moselle, the Murdaugh’s 1,772-acre hunting estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered, will be sold to cover the settlement for victims of the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach.

  • Guy Pearce says he has 'no beef' with Cate Blanchett

    Guy Pearce has had to deny he has a problem with Cate Blanchett when some tweets about their 'beef' went viral.

  • How Will Princess Eugenie’s New Baby Affect the Royal Line of Succession?

    Many royal admirers were delighted to hear that Princess Eugenie, 32, is expecting her second child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 36. On Instagram, she shared the exciting news by posting a pic of her son, August, 1, kissing her growing baby bump. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) With this new royal baby news, many royal stans can’t stop wondering: How does Eugenie’s new baby affect the British royal line of succession? The short answer: only

  • Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, defense to ask judge for rulings to strike evidence

    Prosecutors want to present evidence of Murdaugh's prior behavior to show he killed his wife and son so his other wrongdoings weren't discovered.

  • Harry & Meghan Director Says Buckingham Palace Tried to "Discredit" Docuseries

    Liz Garbus opened up about the Palace's reaction to her Netflix docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

  • 2023 NFL mock draft: Colts trade up to No. 1 for QB, Bears land defensive stud at 4

    Following the divisional round, here's a look at our first-round projections in the 2023 NFL draft, featuring a trade at the top.

  • Texas Walmart Mass Shooter To Plead Guilty To Federal Hate Crime Charges

    The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case, according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn't seek the death penalty in the case. Patrick Crusius is still charged in state court with capital murder and could still face the death penalty in Texas if convicted in the 2019 mass shooting that killed 23 people. In a court filing Saturday, defense attorneys asked for

  • Stephen Colbert Exposes Tucker Carlson’s Creepy M&Ms Fetish

    CBSThis week, Tucker Carlson succeeded almost single-handedly at getting M&Ms to change its marketing strategy. And as Stephen Colbert explained on The Late Show Tuesday night, it’s all because the Fox News host didn’t find the “spokescandies” sexy enough anymore.“You might remember last year when M&Ms redesigned their female green spokescandy, changing her go-go boots to sensible sneakers,” the host said, “and Fox News host Tucker Carlson was outraged about no longer being turned on.”Inspired B

  • Trump drops another lawsuit against N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

    Trump has withdrawn two suits against James in the last five days.

  • Alex Murdaugh Grins In Court As Double Murder Trial Gets Underway

    A grinning Alex Murdaugh appeared in court Monday as jury selection began in the high-profile double murder trial. Murdaugh — a former South Carolina attorney hailing from a powerful legal family — has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County hunting compound on the night of June 7, 2021. On Monday, the 54-year-old was spotted with a wide smile on his face, carrying a file folder, inside the courtroom as jury selection got underway. More

  • Remember OAN? Newsmax Could Be the Next Channel in Danger

    Patrick T. Fallon According to a letter sent by House Republicans last week, cable television carrier DirecTV is on the verge of dropping conservative network Newsmax this week—essentially repeating the platform’s decision last year to boot pro-Trump channel One America News from its lineup.While one GOP congressman told a right-wing news outlet that Newsmax would be removed from DirecTV by Tuesday night, several network insiders told The Daily Beast that they were unaware of any imminent depart

  • Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph to Perform at Super Bowl LVII Ahead of the Game

    As previously announced, Rihanna will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12

  • Harry & Meghan Docuseries Director Liz Garbus Claps Back at ‘Mind Games’ From the Royal Family Since the Show’s Release

    If you’re a good documentary director, you get fully immersed in the lives and experiences of those you’re capturing. Whether they’re filming penguins or a specific group of people, documentarians inherently live their lives, understand their experiences, and put themselves in their shoes. For Liz Garbus, the director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix […]

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial opens with strong, graphic statements. Replay Wednesday's hearing.

    The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Wednesday, Jan. 25 and we have the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse. Here's the latest updates.

  • 4 people arrested in alleged rape of LSU student who died after she was hit by car

    Four people were arrested in connection with what investigators said was the rape of Madison Brooks, a Louisiana State University student who was fatally hit by a car shortly after, authorities said, the suspects dropped her off in an East Baton Rouge subdivision.

  • Opening statements given in former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial

    Attorneys delivered opening statements Wednesday in the trial of ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with killing his wife and son.

  • What to expect from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    ABC News legal analyst Channa Lloyd breaks down the murder trial for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his son and wife.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023

    Companies that trade at low earnings multiples and pay big dividends have historically managed to outperform the broader market and post relatively strong returns during recessionary periods. With that in mind, read on for a look at two high-yield dividend stocks that are worth adding to your portfolio before this month is out. The company paid far too much to acquire the declining DirecTV business back in 2015, and it followed that up with another disastrous deal to acquire Time Warner in 2019.