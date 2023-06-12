Alex Newell wins best featured actor Tony for ‘Shucked,’ making history for nonbinary actors

Alex Newell, who has electrified audiences with a saucy turn in “Shucked,” won the Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical on Sunday, becoming the first openly nonbinary performer to capture the award.

Newell, 30, a mighty vocalist who commands the stage as the liquor-making Lulu in “Shucked,” has drawn seemingly endless ovations with their astonishing singing of “Independently Owned” in the first act.

“I have wanted this my entire life,” a tearful Newell said in their acceptance speech. “And I thank each and everyone of you.”

“To anyone that thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to look you dead in your face,” they said. “You can do anything you put your mind to!”

Newell, known for appearing on the TV show “Glee,” joined J. Harrison Ghee in making history for nonbinary actors at the 76th annual Tony Awards. Ghee, also nonbinary, was nominated for the Tony for best leading actor in a musical.

The Massachusetts-raised Newell made their Broadway debut in a 2017 revival of “Once on This Island.”

“Shucked,” a pun-packed new musical about corn and small-town community, nabbed nine Tony nominations.

The show arrived at the Nederlander Theatre in March.

