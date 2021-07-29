Alex Rodriguez posts thirst trap on Instagram, asks fans if they prefer him in a suit or shirtless: '1 or 2?'

Alex Rodriguez really wants to know if you think he looks better in a suit and tie or shirtless.

"1 or 2?" Rodriguez, 46, captioned an Instagram post showing a photo of him wearing swim trunks and a separate photo of him wearing a suit on Wednesday.

The former New York Yankees player also added the photos to his Instagram Story and allowed fans to pick their favorite outfit.

Rodriguez has been celebrating his 46th birthday enjoying a European vacation. The baseball player-turned-businessman has been spotted with sports reporter Melanie Collins along with Jessie James and her husband Eric Decker.

Rodriguez has been single since he and musician Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Since then, Lopez has rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck.

Rodriguez was reportedly hurt by the "Let's Get Loud" singer's quick move into a relationship with Affleck.

"While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego," a source told Us Weekly in May.