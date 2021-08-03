Alex Rodriguez spotted getting off private jet with friend Melanie Collins amid lavish birthday celebration



Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins were spotted getting off of his private jet in Ibiza amid their ongoing vacation to celebrate his 46th birthday.

The duo was snapped in casual travel outfits as they arrived on the island after turning heads together while in St. Tropez last week. He sported white sweatpants, white sneakers and a white T-shirt while she opted for black leggings and a black crop top.

The former MLB player has been soaking up the sun with Collins and friends Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker. Photos from his vacation made many think that Rodriguez was moving on after his high-profile breakup with Jennifer Lopez with the "NFL on CBS" broadcaster. However, Page Six reports that the duo’s relationship is plutonic and not romantic. They’re all mutual friends with the Deckers, who accompanied ARod on his vacation as well. Photos taken of the group so far have not shown anything between the two that would contradict the notion that they're just friends.

Rodriguez and Collins arrived in Ibiza on his private jet that was heavily featured in his birthday post. The silver and navy blue airliner is branded with his ARod Corporation logo on the tail. He is not surprisingly the CEO and chairman of the investment company. However, he previously caught backlash for his use of the private jet in November of 2020 when he was still dating Lopez.

The Emmy-winning commentator took to Instagram at the time to share a Thanksgiving message of gratitude with his followers but made the mistake of asking about people’s holiday plans over pictures of himself and his then-fiancee aboard the private jet. Some noted that they were clearly speaking from a place of unrelatable privilege. Others, meanwhile, commented on the fact that the wealthy duo was traveling for the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic when so many others were forced to stay apart from their families due to fear of the virus.

Last week, Rodriguez shared an image of himself in front of his private jet as he kicked off the celebration and reflected on 46 years of life.

"I’m feeling so grateful today," he began the post. "Not just for celebrating my big day with my incredible friends and family on this magical trip, but for all of the well-wishes, love and support from everyone. I couldn’t ask for anything more. #ThankYouAll."

He concluded: "Here’s to a healthy, happy and meaningful 365 days for us all!"