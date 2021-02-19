Alex Salmond agrees to appear at Holyrood inquiry next week as Sturgeon war reaches climax

Alex Salmond is to appear before a Holyrood committee next week - Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond has finally agreed to appear before a Holyrood inquiry next week to level a series of allegations that his allies believe could force Nicola Sturgeon's resignation.

Sources said the former First Minister had formally accepted an invitation to give evidence next Wednesday to a Scottish Parliament committee investigating the SNP government's botched investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

His appearance had appeared to be in jeopardy during weeks of wrangling over a written submission he made to the inquiry, amid concerns it may contain information that could lead to the identification of one of his accusers.

Mr Salmond said he would not give evidence under oath unless the submission was published, but the impasse was broken on Thursday evening when the parliament's corporate body agreed a revised version will be disclosed early next week.

He has used the document to detail the multiple ways in which he believes Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code during the scandal, alleged breaches that would usually be a resignation issue.

Among the questions she faces is whether she lied to parliament about when she became aware of the allegations facing Mr Salmond, her former mentor and predecessor as First Minister.

He believes that he was the victim of a politically motivated conspiracy aimed at preventing him from making a political comeback, a suggestion that Ms Sturgeon has dismissed as ridiculous.

Alex Salmond has claimed Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly broke the ministerial code - Getty Images Europe

His appearance sets up an extraordinary showdown between the two former close friends, who together led the SNP from opposition to the dominant political force in Scotland and defeat in the 2014 independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to appear the following week and has claimed she is looking forward to the opportunity to rebut his allegations. However, the SNP issued a furious attack on the corporate body after it agreed to publish his revised submission.

This means the document can appear in the committee's final report and be used to question witnesses, including Ms Sturgeon.

Story continues

Mr Salmond won a judicial review in 2019 when Scotland’s highest civil court found that the way the Scottish Government investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him was unlawful.

The SNP administration he once led paid him £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs after the judge Lord Pentland ruled the inquiry was "procedurally unfair" and "tainted with apparent bias".

The case was abandoned on the eve of a Court of Session hearing after the government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” with two civil servants who had made complaints.

The committee’s inquiry into the debacle was kickstarted after when Mr Salmond was acquitted of sex charges at the High Court last year.

Sources close to the First Minister said it was a "working assumption" he would appear next week and Holyrood insiders said they had been informed he would.

Nicola Sturgeon with Alex Salmond on the general election campaign trail in 2015 - PA

Alex Cole Hamilton, a Liberal Democrat committee member, said last night that Mr Salmond's agreement to appear was "a significant breakthrough after months of negotiation."

He said: "We will finally be able to put our broad range of questions to Mr Salmond and test his account of events, which stands at significant odds with that of the First Minister.

"If we're truly to understand how the women at the heart of this were so badly let down by the government investigation then we must hear from the subject of that probe."

Murdo Fraser, a Tory member, said last night: "It has always been my view that to have full understanding of the events that led to a group of female complainants being badly let down and half a million pounds of public money being wasted that the committee had to hear from Alex Salmond."

Ms Sturgeon originally claimed she only found out about the allegations against Mr Salmond when he visited her home on April 2, 2018. However, it later emerged that his former chief of staff informed her in her office on March 29 that year, a discussion she claimed she had forgotten.

The ministerial code states that "ministers who knowingly mislead parliament" are expected to resign.

Peter Murrell being sworn in before giving evidence to the Holyrood inquiry - Getty Images Europe

As part of a separate inquiry, James Hamilton QC is also investigating whether she broke the code by failing to keep a written record of a series of secret discussions she held with Mr Salmond.

After the initial talks at her home, she held a further two meetings with him, including another at her home, and two phone calls.

Ms Sturgeon has admitted no minutes were kept despite the code specifying that a record should be made if government business was significantly mentioned. She has argued because they were SNP, not government meetings.

However, her husband Peter Murrell, who is also the SNP's chief executive, told the committee she did not discuss the initial summit at their home with him as it was Scottish Government business.

Committee members are also keen to ask Mr Salmond about his dealings with Ms Sturgeon and the Scottish Government during his judicial review action.

It was reported last month that SNP ministers received legal advice in October 2018 that they would lose the case, but pressed ahead anyway and only conceded the following January at huge cost to the public purse.

Mr Salmond has claimed to have a witness statement that a senior advisor to Ms Sturgeon said criminal charges would ultimately "get him" after he won the judicial review.

Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer, wrote to Rape Crisis Scotland to assure the charity the parliament would comply with court orders protecting the anonymity of the complainers in the criminal trial, after the charity expressed concerns.

Neither Mr Salmond nor Ms Sturgeon responded to requests for a comment. On Thursday her spokesman said her "only frustration is that she has still not had the chance to rebut the claims and conspiracy stories."