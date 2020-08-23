Alex Salmond 'considering suing BBC' over Kirsty Wark trial documentary

Alex Salmond leaving court during his trial, with KIrsty Wark in the foreground - BBC Pictures

Alex Salmond is considering taking legal action against the BBC over a documentary about his trial broadcast last week, it has been reported.

The former First Minister is said to have spoken to his lawyers about comments made by host Kirsty Wark in the programme, which his allies described as "an outrage."

It was also reported that he is to lodge a formal complaint with the BBC about the documentary, which its critics claimed implied the jury was wrong to clear him of 13 sexual assault charges.

Mr Salmond refused to comment, telling the Telegraph he will remain silent until he presents evidence to a Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government mishandling complaints against him.

The BBC stood by the programme but 37 complaints have been passed to the Corporation via broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

But a source close to Mr Salmond told the Scottish Mail on Sunday: "He is consulting his lawyers with a view to possible legal action.

"Why would he have any faith in the complaints process of an organisation which has shown such bad faith, not to mention such sloppy, biased journalism purporting to be impartial when it clearly isn't?"

Kirsty Wark in the press pack outside the High Court in Edinburgh - BBC Pictures

Some of the complainants in the trial spoke to Ms Wark, with one stating that hearing the not guilty verdicts in March was like being "punched in the stomach".

The Newsnight presenter described evidence given by a woman who alleged Mr Salmond attempt to rape her as "devastating." The former First Minister refused to be interviewed for the programme.

But Christopher McEleny, an SNP councillor and ally of Mr Salmond, said the documentary "omitted the defence evidence and attempt a retrial by TV by only presenting the side the jury rejected."

Jim Sillars, a former SNP deputy leader, questioned why the programme did not mention the former First Minister's claim of a conspiracy against him.

A BBC spokesman said: "The programme is an accurate and fair reflection of events, and we stand by the programme.

"Alex Salmond was approached by the programme and did not respond to requests. The programme features several figures making points in support of Alex Salmond, including Jim Sillars and Kenny MacAskill."