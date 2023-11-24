Alex Salmond launches legal action against Scottish government

Alex Salmond was cleared by a jury of sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh

Former first minister Alex Salmond has launched a fresh legal case against the Scottish government.

Mr Salmond took the government to court in 2019 over its mishandling of harassment complaints against him.

He has already been awarded over half a million pounds in costs for the case. The Herald reports that he is seeking damages and loss of earnings of £3m.

The former SNP leader was cleared of sexual assault charges in a separate criminal trial in 2020.

Mr Salmond, who is now leader of the Alba party, is understood to have lodged a Court of Session petition alleging "misfeasance" by civil servants.

A Scottish government spokesperson said it "would not be appropriate to comment" on a live legal case.

A statement from Mr Salmond is expected later.

It comes after a special Holyrood committee was set up to investigate the government's handling of misconduct claims made against him by two civil servants.

The Scottish government had been forced to admit it had acted unlawfully and paid the former first minister's legal fees of £512,000 after he launched a judicial review case.

Alex Salmond claimed his successor as first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, broke the ministerial code by misleading parliament

A committee of nine MSPs - four from the SNP, two Tories and one from each of Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems - was chosen, headed by deputy presiding officer Linda Fabiani.

Mr Salmond told them that a group of people close to his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, had plotted against him.

He claimed Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code by misleading parliament during the investigation.

Ms Sturgeon had already been cleared of breaching the ministerial code by a separate independent inquiry.

The panel concluded that the Scottish government's handling of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond was "seriously flawed".

It also said women had been badly let down by the government.

In January last year, the Scottish government published a new procedure for dealing with harassment and bullying complaints against ministers.

External investigators will now look into formal complaints against ministers, with the government responsible for acting on findings.

Alex Salmond was cleared by a jury of 14 counts of sexual assault after a two week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2020.

Analysis box by Philip Sim, political correspondent, Scotland

After the bombshell of the original court case and the drama of the Holyrood inquiry, it may have seemed like Scottish politics had moved on from this row.

But for Alex Salmond there was always unfinished business.

The former first minister accepted the outcome of the inquiry and recovered half a million pounds in costs for his successful judicial review.

But he had long threatened to sue for compensation, and to try to force someone in government - specifically the former permanent secretary Leslie Evans - to take responsibility for the flawed investigation.

He was also frustrated by the legal barriers to putting certain points on the record, which he believed backed his claims against figures in the SNP and the government.

Those barriers have not gone away. But Mr Salmond looks set to bring the row back to the fore again.

This case will be contested entirely in the courts, and it will be for judges to decide on its merits. But these are politicians we are talking about, so there is some politics to this too.

Mr Salmond's previous legal action and the inquiry that followed was damaging for the government, and threatened Nicola Sturgeon's position as first minister.

Humza Yousaf can at least say that was all before his time, but a fresh legal wrangle is still the last thing the first minister needs.

It is also interesting for Mr Salmond, whose new-ish Alba Party has been pushing for a "Scotland United" deal with the SNP.

If he is to resume his criticism of senior figures in the party and government, any hopes of a political rapprochement seem remote.