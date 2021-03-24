Alex Salmond to take legal action over 'conduct' of Nicola Sturgeon's most senior civil servant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Salmond with Nicola Sturgeon at the 2014 SNP conference - Shutterstock
Alex Salmond with Nicola Sturgeon at the 2014 SNP conference - Shutterstock

Alex Salmond is to take legal action over "the conduct" of Nicola Sturgeon's most senior mandarin after she refused to resign for the Scottish Government's unlawful sexual misconduct investigation into him.

The former First Minister announced he will shortly instruct his lawyers to bring proceedings in the Court of Session, Scotland's highest civil court, arising from the conduct of permanent secretary Leslie Evans.

In his first statement since the publication of two major reports this week into the affair, he said Ms Evans' refusal to quit in light of their findings "cannot stand" and predicted that the action would allow his lawyers to "properly interrogate those individuals responsible."

He also disclosed he is to make a complaint to the police over a leak to a tabloid newspaper in Aug 2018 disclosing that the Scottish Government was investigating sexual misconduct allegations against him by two civil servants.

Mr Salmond said he accepted the findings this week of a Holyrood inquiry into the debacle and Irish lawyer James Hamilton's conclusion that Nicola Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code of conduct.

But he said Ms Evans' "clear intention is to carry on regardless" of the parliamentary inquiry's outspoken criticism of her conduct and competency both during the investigation and his successful judicial review petition.

Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government&#39;s permanent secretary - &#xa0;Getty Images
Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's permanent secretary - Getty Images

In January 2019 the Court of Session found that the way the Scottish Government handled the investigation was unlawful and "tainted with apparent bias".

But the Scottish Government only conceded the judicial review case at the 11th hour, after Ms Evans failed to submit key documents, resulting in Mr Salmond being handed £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs.

The committee said the Scottish Government was "responsible from an early stage for a serious, substantial and entirely avoidable situation that resulted in a prolonged, expensive and unsuccessful defence of the Petition."

In a conclusion that heaped further pressure on Ms Evans, it said "this state of affairs is unacceptable by an organisation such as the Scottish Government and that those responsible should be held accountable."

But Ms Sturgeon insisted she still has confidence in Ms Evans. The First Minister extended the permanent secretary's contract last year and it is due to expire in 2022.

Mr Salmond's statement did not make clear whether his legal action would be directed against Ms Evans personally, the Scottish Government or both. Similarly, it did not make clear whether he was suing for damages or seeking a different sort of remedy.

Alex Salmond is taking legal action over Leslie Evans&#39; conduct - PA
Alex Salmond is taking legal action over Leslie Evans' conduct - PA

He said: "I have waited to see the response from those individuals to the publication of the Inquiry reports. Unfortunately, it appears that the clear intention is to carry on regardless."

Mr Salmond said that "despite the most damning condemnation from a Committee in the history of the modern Scottish Parliament, the Permanent Secretary still refuses to accept real responsibility."

"I have therefore taken legal advice and will shortly be instructing my lawyers to bring proceedings in the Court of Session arising as a direct result of the conduct of the Permanent Secretary. I hope it is the only legal action that I am required to take," he said.

"I have complete faith in the outcome of that court process, coming as it does with all the proper powers of recovery of documents and thus the ability to properly interrogate those individuals responsible, the absence of which so restricted the parliamentary committee."

In her first response to the inquiries, Ms Evans said "I deeply regret that we let down the two women who raised complaints" and that she took responsibility for this.

However, she told Scottish Government staff she was determined their experience "should never be repeated" and this week's reports "provide a foundation" for "strengthening our policies and procedures."

A Scottish Government spokesman said it "has been clear that it will reflect carefully on the reports published in recent days and that lessons will be learned."

He added: "The First Minister retains her confidence in the Permanent Secretary, who has operated at all times in line with the Civil Service Code and legal advice received.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on a hypothetical legal action or in relation to a matter which Mr Salmond has said that he may raise with the police."

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Salmond announces legal action over ‘conduct’ of Scotland’s top civil servant

    Former first minister accuses permanent secretary Leslie Evan of ‘refusing to accept real responsibility’ for government’s failings in handling harassment complaints

  • White House defends firing five staffers over cannabis use

    Jen Psaki said checks had revealed ‘security issues’ for some of those employees who lost jobs

  • In split vote, probe says Scottish leader misled lawmakers

    A Scottish parliamentary investigation concluded in a split decision Tuesday that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled lawmakers about sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor. The finding came a day after a separate inquiry, by a senior lawyer, cleared Sturgeon of wrongdoing in the scandal that is roiling Scottish politics weeks before a crucial election. A committee of lawmakers has been investigating the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as Scotland’s first minister before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

  • Girl Scout troop leader stole thousands of dollars in cookie money, Ohio official says

    Authorities say it had been going on for years.

  • Oath Keeper discussed 'alliance' of far-right groups leading up to Jan. 6: Prosecutors

    In a new court filing Wednesday in the government's conspiracy case against Oath Keepers members who stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors revealed a previously undisclosed message from one of the group's members in which they discussed an "alliance" between three separate far-right groups that planned to travel to Washington on Jan. 6. "Well we are ready for the rioters, this week I organized an alliance between Oath Keepers, Florida 3%ers, and Proud Boys," prosecutors say Kelly Meggs, 52, wrote on his Facebook on Dec. 19.

  • Gillmor Gang: Grifters Paradise

    The other day, I attended a celebration of one of the pioneers of collaboration technology, Ray Ozzie. The father of Lotus Notes, Ozzie left Lotus and his startup firm Iris after a hostile takeover by IBM, and eventually joined Microsoft when that company acquired his next startup, Groove. Ray's peers and partners gathered in a Zoom chat, with a tour of Ray's early days including amazing hardware like a touchscreen based enterprise chat system called Plato, and these strange things called floppy disks with the earliest source code for DOS and other prehistoric things called operating systems.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • In Boulder shooting, Eric Talley answered 'most dangerous call' in law enforcement. How police strategy has evolved over the years.

    What should the first officer do at a mass shooting — try to stop the killing or await help? It's a quandary, and police policies keep changing.

  • Yelper brings #Asianhate to Long Beach restaurant owner

    A Vietnamese restaurant owner in Long Beach was threatened in a Yelp review amidst a rise in Asian hate crimes and harassment.

  • Steelers WR Chase Claypool involved in Southern California bar fight

    TMZ has a video of Chase Claypool in a scuffle outside a bar in Southern California.

  • Hatch Act complaint filed against HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge

    A conservative group is filing a Hatch Act complaint against Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge for political comments she made at the White House last week. Why it matters: The group, Americans for Public Trust, is signaling that it will use the Hatch Act, which forbids overt political activities by senior federal employees, to cause potential ethics problems for President Biden's Cabinet. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The American people are entitled to trust in their government, knowing that political opining has no place during the performance of official business duties," the complaint reads. The group is asking the Office of Special Counsel "to investigate this matter and any potential violations of the Hatch Act and standards of government employees."The backdrop: At the White House briefing last week, Fudge offered her commentary on who might be a good 2022 Senate candidate in her home state of Ohio and mentioned two Democrats: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Rep. Tim Ryan."I think we have a good shot at it. I know people have written off Ohio. I haven't written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race," she said.On Friday, she admitted that she should not have talked politics from the White House podium. "I acknowledge that I should have stuck with my first instinct and not answered the question," she said in a statement to the Washington Post.Flashback: In 2019, the Office of Special Counsel, which oversees federal personnel, ruled that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act, calling her a "repeat offender" and demanding that she be fired."As a highly visible member of the Administration, Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions," the OSC wrote.More than a dozen other former Trump administration officials were also found to have violated the Hatch Act, including trade adviser Peter Navarro.Trump did not terminate Conway or Navarro or take any known disciplinary action. Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also downplayed the Hatch Act after criticism of the White House hosting the Republican National Convention, insisting that "nobody outside of the Beltway really cares."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Pope names prominent Chilean clerical abuse survivor to Vatican panel

    Pope Francis has appointed a prominent Chilean survivor of clerical sex abuse to a Vatican commission which focuses on education to prevent abuse in the Roman Catholic Church. Juan Carlos Cruz, an international advocate for abuse victims, was abused as a teenager in his native Chile by a notorious paedophile, Father Fernando Karadima. "I am very grateful to Pope Francis for trusting me with this appointment... This renews my commitment to continue working to end the scourge of abuse and for so many survivors who still do not have justice," Cruz said on Twitter.

  • Virginia governor signs legislation banning death penalty

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation on Wednesday abolishing the state's death penalty, following through on his promise to outlaw capital punishment in a state that has executed more prisoners than any other. At a ceremony at the Greensville Correctional Center, where the state houses its death row, the governor said the move would help reform an imperfect justice system. Northam added that the death penalty is disproportionately used against Black people, who accounted for 296 of the 377 inmates executed by the state in the 20th century.

  • Taxpayer-backed SNP deal which promised 2,000 jobs delivers fewer than 50

    Fewer than 50 of a promised 2,000 new jobs have been created as a result of a taxpayer-backed takeover of the UK’s last aluminium smelter, a senior SNP minister has admitted. Fergus Ewing, the SNP rural economy secretary, said the 44 additional people had been hired since the Scottish Government agreed to provide a 25-year financial guarantee, estimated to be worth £575 million, that allowed steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta to take over an industrial site in Fort William, in 2016. Then, it was claimed that the investment would create 1,000 direct jobs and a further 1,000 indirect jobs, while adding £1 billion to the local economy, within a decade.

  • 49ers' D.J. Jones names one D-lineman he expects big 2021 season from

    Nose tackle D.J. Jones is back with the 49ers, and he considers that a dream come true.

  • Slovak foreign minister resigns as government totters

    Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok resigned on Wednesday amid a crisis threatening the four-party government led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, Korcok's party said. Korcok is the sixth minister to quit the cabinet since a coalition row erupted at the start of March. It was sparked by Matovic's bypassing his coalition partners and ordering Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has not been cleared for usage by the European Union's medicines agency, EMA.

  • EXPLAINER: What's going on with the Virginia Parole Board?

    For nearly a year, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration has been facing questions about the work of the five-member state parole board. In March 2020, amid a push to get eligible inmates out of crowded prisons as the coronavirus pandemic began to grip the U.S., the Virginia Parole Board granted release to 95 inmates, just over half the number approved in all of 2019. Then, in April, news broke that the board had granted parole to Vincent Martin, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1979 execution-style killing of a Richmond police officer.

  • This Passover, as in the past, will be a time to recognize tragedies and offer hope for the future

    A Jewish family gathers in person and over video conferencing for Passover celebrations in 2020. Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesJewish families will gather for Passover this year in circumstances that will, like the celebration itself, reflect on dark times while holding out for better to come. The holiday lasts from the evening of March 27 to the evening of April 4 in 2021. The first two nights of the celebration, March 27 and 28, require a Seder, a ritual meal bringing together the family. As a scholar of the Bible and ancient Judaism, I believe Passover is a particularly poignant time to recognize the tragedies of the past year and offer hope for the future. Passover story The Passover is a festival found in the Bible that commemorates the escape of the Israelites, led by Moses, from Egypt as recounted in the book of Exodus. Prior to the departure of the enslaved Israelites, God delivered a series of plagues on Egypt, culminating in the killing of the firstborn son in every Egyptian family, including the firstborn of the livestock. The Israelites, however, place the blood of a lamb on their doorposts to signal that the “destroyer,” an angel responsible for the killing, should skip, or pass over, those homes. This story came to function as a powerful narrative of persecution and liberation for Jewish people. The command to celebrate and remember the exodus from Egypt and the Passover for future generations is encoded in the Bible itself: according to the book of Exodus, God commands Moses, even prior to their departure from Egypt, that the Israelites and their descendants are to commemorate this event. The celebration of the Passover includes a script, called the Passover Haggadah. The Haggadah contains ancient rituals, some of which may have been practiced as early as the second century A.D., though the full script exists in later, medieval manuscripts. Story of the four sons Today, many families also create their own versions of the Haggadah, offering celebrations of the Passover that infuse personal and family experiences. Each member of the family plays certain roles, as found in the biblical story. This enactment of parts of the Exodus narrative fuses the present moment with the past, encouraging each participant to imagine themselves as part of the first generation to leave Egypt. Some characters not found explicitly in the biblical text were also added to the Haggadah script. Prominent among them is an addition from the ninth century A.D. – a story about the four sons or children - the wise, the wicked, the simple and the one who does not know what to ask. The versions varied, but the characters became a prominent part of the celebration. In many families today, they are called “children” or “daughters,” allowing for the inclusion of all members of the family regardless of gender. These characters were inspired by a variety of biblical and rabbinic sources in which children ask certain questions about the celebration of the Passover. In the case of the son who does not know what to ask, the parent directly tells the child about the importance of the exodus without waiting for the question. The Bible speaks of interactions between parents and children, but does not label the children in a specific manner. The main purpose is telling, examining and passing on the significance of the exodus from a number of different perspectives. The distinct roles of each child encourage the participants to reflect, in different ways, on the significance of liberation and how to communicate it to future generations. Almost like a time machine, then, the Haggadah and celebration of Passover incorporates the manner in which history, the present and the future relate to one another. This unfolding of all dimensions of time allows those who celebrate to remember tragedies and loss in the past while also generating a real sense of hope for the future. Flexibility and adaptation According to many parts of the Bible, the Passover festival was to occur once a year, and only in Jerusalem where the temple to the Israelite deity existed. The celebration of Passover evolved into a home-based commemoration with the destruction of the temple by the Romans in A.D. 70. The biblical Passover mentioned in the book of Exodus also occurred in individual homes. As such, the Bible provided ways to adapt the celebration in light of changed circumstances. The Bible describes how the second Passover – a year after the Israelites left Egypt – is celebrated in the wilderness, but seems to presuppose that its future celebration will be in the temple in Jerusalem. At that time, allowance would be made for those who had to travel long distances, by delaying its observance by 30 days. This delay anticipated that geographical separation and time may not allow for normal Passover observance, a comfort directly derived from the Bible for those families who were not able to celebrate in 2020 in person. The possibility now exists in 2021 that grandparents might be able to visit their families again since public health guidelines suggest it’s low-risk for vaccinated people to gather in small groups. When families gather for Passover, however, many may choose to reflect on the hard times of the past year as part of the Seder. Indeed, the celebration of the Passover has in it other references related to Jewish history, even if they were not always positive. A young girl pretends to ‘steal’ the Afikomen, as part of the celebrations. Bettmann via Getty images For example, part of the celebration of the Passover Haggadah entails the breaking of unleavened bread, a piece of which is known as the Afikomen, which is then hidden. Children try to find it for a prize, called a “treasure from Egypt.” The term Afikomen is itself a Greek word, referring possibly to after-dinner revelry. It is a reminder of another historical moment in which Jewish cultures were heavily surrounded and influenced by the Greeks. The relationship with the Greeks was a complex one. Some part of the Greek influence was celebrated in early Jewish society. For example, the translation of the Old Testament from Hebrew into Greek, starting in the third century B.C., was considered a divine act. There were also conflicts between Greek rulers and local Jewish populations, which led to a war in the second century B.C., known as the Maccabean Revolt. Indeed, there were debates in Judaism whether or not one could recite parts of the Bible in Greek, in worship services. Yet the incorporation of the word Afikomen in the Passover Haggadah displays a willingness to borrow a Greek term into an important Jewish celebration. Next year in Jerusalem Looking to the future is central to the celebration of the Passover Haggadah. Despite the deliverance from slavery in Egypt, the meal concludes with the phrase, also said at the end of another celebration known as Yom Kippur, “Next year in Jerusalem.” In a meal that blends past and present and nods toward the future, ending the Haggadah with such a proclamation highlights the reality that despite freedom from Egypt, most Jewish communities over time celebrated the Passover Haggadah away from their ancestral home and in circumstances that were not ideal. This yearning for a world that is not yet healed and the toggling between past, present and future in the Passover celebration will perhaps hold special significance for many grandparents and their families in 2021. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Samuel L. Boyd, University of Colorado Boulder. Read more:Adjuvants: the unsung heroes of vaccinesYom Kippur: A time for feasting as well as fasting Samuel L. Boyd does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Exclusive: Hong Kong tells foreign governments to stop accepting special British passport

    The Hong Kong government has told some foreign consulates to stop accepting a British travel document that many of its young people use to apply for working holiday visas in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, diplomats say. In a move seen by some envoys as a diplomatic affront, the government informed about a dozen foreign consulates in a letter that it no longer considered the British National Overseas (BNO) passport a valid travel document as of Jan. 31. The letter, seen by Reuters, demanded that its Hong Kong passport should be used instead.

  • More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures. Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16. In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".