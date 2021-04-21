Alex Salmond will pressurise Nicola Sturgeon over independence 'backsliding'

Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11865461o) Leader of the Alba Party, Alex Salmond during the launch of the Glasgow campaign for the Scottish Parliamentary election, in Glasgow, Britain, 19 April 2021. The former Scottish National Party (SNL) leader Alex Salmond is now leading the pro-independence Alba Party which is contesting seats in the upcoming Scottish Parliament election scheduled for 06 May. Alex Salmond leader of the Alba party campaign in Glasgow, United Kingdom - 19 Apr 2021 - ROBERT PERRY/Shutterstock
Alex Salmond has warned Nicola Sturgeon he plans to be a “daily” thorn in her side by pressuring her to take more radical action to win Scottish independence.

Launching the Alba Party manifesto on Wednesday, the former First Minister vowed to inject “urgency” into the independence debate if he wins election to Holyrood and said he would make “absolutely sure” there would be “no more backsliding on timetables”.

Ms Sturgeon twice abandoned plans for a new referendum during the last parliament, but her predecessor has said he would table a parliamentary motion within days of next month’s election instructing her to begin “independence negotiations” with Whitehall.

Mr Salmond has insisted he wants to create a Holyrood “supermajority” for leaving the UK, by taking advantage of the voting system to elect many more pro-independence candidates through regional party lists.

“We intend to shake things up and use our place as part of that supermajority, to make absolutely sure there's no more backsliding on timetables,” Mr Salmond said..

“So with the support of the people, in three weeks time, Alba representatives intend to lay before Parliament a motion to instruct the Scottish Government to immediately commence independence negotiations with Whitehall.

“That is the sense of urgency we intend to inject into the independence debate. And we'll do that every day within parliament, pressuring a pro-independence Scottish Government to get a move on, and hold it to account if it doesn't.”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ROBERT PERRY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11865461k) Leader of the Alba Party, Alex Salmond (R) holds a placard in the back of a rickshaw during the launch of the Glasgow campaign for the Scottish Parliamentary election, in Glasgow, Britain, 19 April 2021. The former Scottish National Party (SNL) leader Alex Salmond is now leading the pro-independence Alba Party which is contesting seats in the upcoming Scottish Parliament election scheduled for 06 May. Alex Salmond leader of the Alba party campaign in Glasgow, United Kingdom - 19 Apr 2021 - ROBERT PERRY/Shutterstock
A request for a Section 30 order from the UK Government which would allow a legal referendum to go ahead should be part of the Scottish Government’s “negotiating position”, the Alba manifesto said, but the 57-page document references “other tactics” that could also be deployed.

Boris Johnson has insisted he would not allow another referendum, although Ms Sturgeon claims he will cave in should there be another pro-independence Holyrood majority.

Mr Salmond is also demanding a commission to be set up to build a plan for separation and, in significant departures from the SNP position, wants to operate a “dual currency” system after independence which would see both Sterling and a Scottish currency in circulation.

He has also called for a Scottish state to have a Norway-style deal with Europe, rather than full EU membership.

Alba also launched a series of thinly-veiled attacks on Ms Sturgeon’s domestic record, describing current economic policy as “stale and complacent”, saying there is a need for action rather than just setting targets on the environment, and demanding for a review into the Covid-19 response that does not “hide behind” calls for a UK-wide inquiry.

It claimed the schools system has been “messed up” by too much bureaucracy and blames the Scottish Government for the angry debate over transgender rights.

Mr Salmond claimed more than 5,000 people had joined his party, set up less than a month ago, “because they want to see something new in Holyrood, more courage, and less caution. “

He added: “Alba offers the strategy for independence, an economic recovery programme which meets that the scale of the post Covid economic tsunami which we're about to face, and a representation of the case for independence, to meet the modern world.”

Opinion polls suggest Mr Salmond’s party, which is standing only on regional lists, faces an uphill struggle to win representation at Holyrood. Parties generally have to gain around six per cent of second votes in any of Scotland’s eight electoral regions to win a list seat, but Alba has been polling at around three per cent nationally.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he did not believe Mr Salmond’s motive in running for Holyrood was to secure independence, claiming it was instead about “revenge”.

He said: “I don’t believe Alex Salmond’s motive in this election campaign is about a referendum. I don’t think his motives are around focusing on the next parliament or recovery.

“His motive is revenge. I think we need to take that into context in terms of the election campaign of Alba.”

