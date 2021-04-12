Alex Salmond 'stoking anti-English feelings with Braveheart video on breaking spines of oppressors'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former MSP Alex Salmond kicks off Alba Lothian campaign on Calton hill in Edinburgh - &#xa0;Euan Cherry
Former MSP Alex Salmond kicks off Alba Lothian campaign on Calton hill in Edinburgh - Euan Cherry

Alex Salmond has been accused of pandering to extreme Scottish nationalists after his new party released a campaign video which spoke of breaking "the spine of English superiority” and he claimed the support of a King who died nearly seven centuries ago.

The former First Minister’s Alba Party on Monday broadcast a supposed endorsement from Robert the Bruce, who successfully led Scotland during the first War of Independence against England in the fourteenth century.

In the clip, 'The Bruce', who actually died in 1329, predicts that Mr Salmond’s new rival party to the SNP would “unite the clans”.

The bizarre video was in fact voiced by Angus Macfadyen, an actor who played the Scottish King in the 1995 blockbuster Braveheart, and is a supporter of Mr Salmond’s party.

In it, modern-day images of pro-independence activists are shown during a supposed monologue from The Bruce.

The Saltire-waving campaigners are apparently compared to what are described as the Scottish "forces of freedom" who famously defeated armies of the English "oppressor" at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

The demonstration of “people power by the sma’ [small] folk of Scotland was the straw that broke the spine of English superiority”, it claims.

Opponents claimed that Mr Salmond had resorted to anti-English bigotry in his attempt to make a breakthrough in next month's Holyrood election.

ALBA Party leader Alex Salmond at a photocall on Calton Hill, Edinburgh - Andrew Milligan/PA
ALBA Party leader Alex Salmond at a photocall on Calton Hill, Edinburgh - Andrew Milligan/PA

Opinion polls show he faces an uphill struggle to win a single seat and is far more unpopular among Scots than Boris Johnson.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the pro-UK Scotland in Union campaign group said “the nationalist mask has slipped” and described Mr Salmond’s campaign as “700 years out of date.”

“Salmond is making it clear that for him and his colleagues this election is a battle between Scotland and England,” she said.

“They talk of uniting Scots against ‘English suppressors’ which voters will find pathetic and divisive.”

Mr Macfadyen, a journeyman actor who remains best known for his role in Mel Gibson’s Braveheart 26 years ago, said the video, which he produced and was officially adopted by Alba, was “ever so slightly tongue in cheek but still makes a very serious point”.

With Mr Johnson so far refusing to countenance granting an independence referendum, the actor claimed “It is the “sma folk” or people power who hold the key to Scotland’s future. That was fact in 1314. It is true in 2021.”

Angus Macfadyen In &#39;Braveheart&#39; - Moviepix/Moviepix
Angus Macfadyen In 'Braveheart' - Moviepix/Moviepix

Mr Salmond said: “With Robert the Bruce on our side the other parties should start to tremble.” In response to criticism of the video, he said victory at Bannockburn was a souce of "national pride" and that those attacking its message had "scant regard for the history of Scotland."

However, his opponents dismissed attempts to portray the video as light-hearted, claiming it was designed to stoke up anti-English sentiment.

Ian Murray, the shadow Scottish secretary said that the “unpleasantness of Alex Salmond’s mob” had been revealed by a video which promoted “hateful division”.

He added: "Scratch the surface of many involved in Scotland's nationalist movement and you reveal the bigotry beneath the surface.

"England isn't the foreign oppressor and the English are not our medieval enemy.

"They are our friends, family, and neighbours - and this kind of rhetoric deserves to be left in 1314.

"We need a Scotland focussed on a national recovery - not this kind of hateful division."

Alba Party Leader Alex Salmond Campaigns On Calton Hill - &#xa0;Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
Alba Party Leader Alex Salmond Campaigns On Calton Hill - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

In a further blow to Mr Salmond, a rival Robert the Bruce, the actor David Paisley who starred as the King in the BBC docu-drama Rise of the Clans, criticised Alba's message.

He said: "This Robert the Bruce can categorically say he doesn't support your bigoted hateful vanity project of a party. I know Alba are seen as regressive but I wasn't expecting to be dragged back to the 1300s."

Recommended Stories

  • Air France-KLM to raise 1 billion euros via share issue

    France is bailing out stricken Air France-KLM via a one billion euro share issue that will more than double its stake in the airline to nearly 30% while its Dutch co-owners ruled out taking part in the refinancing, terms of a proposed capital increase showed on Monday. Air France-KLM said in a statement it had launched a share issue to raise about 988 million euros ($1.2 billion) to strengthen its liquidity and finance its general needs in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. The French state, which holds 14.3% of the airline's share capital, has committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 65.9% of the capital increase, so as not to hold more than 29.9% of the company's share capital following completion of the operation.

  • Duke of Edinburgh ahead of his time by sacrificing career for powerful woman, say Sturgeon and Davidson

    Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh for being decades ahead of his time by sacrificing his career to support a powerful woman. In a special session at Holyrood, which was recalled following the duke's death, both the First Minister and Ms Davidson noted that few men in the 1950s were willing to play a supporting role to their wives. Ms Sturgeon said "that reversal of the more traditional dynamic was highly unusual", while the Scottish Tories' Holyrood leader said Prince Philip was "a moderniser in life as well as work." The First Minister told MSPs that she had witnessed the strength of the "true partnership" between the Queen and Prince Philip while visiting them at Balmoral, and said she "always enjoyed" her conversations with the duke. She said she was "struck by how different he was in private to the way he was sometimes characterised in public." Describing him as thoughtful and "fiercely intelligent", she said their conversations would often revolve around the books they were reading and described him as a "serious bookworm." Ms Davidson praised the Duke for a "life of remarkable public service", saying: "Anyone who in their life fought in World War Two; set up an organisation to help young people build resilience and change the course of their lives for the better; who helped found the world's largest conservation charity to save endangered species; and who gave of his time to help 800 individual charities and who was still working well into his 90s, deserves to have that life recognised."

  • 5 rebels, ex-policeman killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir

    Government forces killed five suspected rebels in two gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including a teenager, police said Sunday. A former police officer was also killed by unknown gunmen in a separate attack in the disputed Himalayan region. Fighting began late Saturday when troops, acting on intelligence, cordoned off two villages in the southern Shopian and Bijbehara areas, Inspector General Vijay Kumar told reporters.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshipped Prince Philip as living god prepares to hold day of mourning

    The island tribe in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu that has for decades worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a deity will hold a day of mourning and feasting on Monday. Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the rainforest village of Yaohnanen on the island of Tanna to pay their respects to Prince Philip after he died on Friday at the age of 99. The village is the focus of a visionary movement in which Philip is viewed as a god, a pale-skinned mountain spirit who left Tanna decades ago to seek a rich and powerful woman to marry. The belief was reinforced during the colonial era when islanders saw the respect that was accorded to Prince Philip, whose portrait hung in government offices and who visited what was then an Anglo-French colony, the New Hebrides, in 1974. The prince was supposed to have returned to the island bringing wealth and wisdom but those hopes, which persisted for decades, have now been dashed. Islanders, who live in thatched huts and hunt wild pigs and flying foxes in the forest, have been left grief-stricken by the death of the prince, said Jean-Pascal Wahé of the Vanuatu Cultural Centre, a national museum of anthropology.

  • The Duke of Edinburgh's huge influence on the lives of his grandchildren

    The touching tributes alluded to a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Reflecting their own appreciation of Prince Philip’s role as a mentor, role model and sounding board, the statements released on Monday by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex also touched on the 99-year-old’s precious bond with the newest additions to the Royal family. From the tender image of Prince George carriage driving with his great-grandfather, to Prince Harry’s declaration that the Duke would hold a special place in the hearts of Archie and his unborn 11th great-granddaughter – the poignant messages painted the picture of a patriarch whose absence will be felt by those young and old.

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins $79M Deal to Support LCS Program

    Lockheed Martin's (LMT) COMBATSS-21 is a combat management system developed for the U.S. Navy's Freedom variant of the LCS based on the Aegis combat management system.

  • Crowd of 23 candidates floods special congressional election in Texas

    The race to succeed the only sitting U.S. congressman to have died from COVID-19 has drawn a free-for-all of 23 candidates in a Republican-leaning district of north Texas, where Democrats have made gains in recent years. Representative Ron Wright, a Republican, died of COVID-19 in February. The May 1 special election to replace him will be the first test of the Texas electorate, where Democrats hope to advance, since President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

  • King Arthur ‘was actually Scottish’, expert claims

    Arthur is generally thought to have been Cornish, or Welsh, but new research on a Welsh manuscript has suggested he may have hailed from much further north.

  • Russian prison threatens to force feed hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny: allies

    Staff at the Russian prison holding hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny are threatening to force feed him, his allies said on Monday, warning he had lost 15 kg since he arrived at the facility last month. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. Navalny, whom the West says has been wrongly jailed and should be freed, was moved to a prison clinic earlier this month after complaining of a high temperature and a bad cough.

  • A Nobel-prize winning economist says the wealthy will just find a way to dodge any wealth tax

    One issue with taxing the ultrawealthy to pay for pandemic losses is they may just avoid the tax. Inequality expert Angus Deaton says so, too.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking talks to defuse tense military stand-off

    The president of Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin of ignoring attempts to reach him by telephone to defuse the rapidly spiralling military stand off between his country and Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said via his spokesman on Monday that he had asked the Kremlin for a phone call with the Russian president more than three weeks ago, but had so far been ignored. "The Kremlin, of course, has the request to talk to Vladimir Putin. We haven't received a response so far and very much hope that it's not a refusal of dialogue," Iuliia Mendel told The Associated Press. She said the request was lodged on March 26, when four Ukrainian troops were killed in a mortar attack in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he hadn't seen any requests from Mr Zelenskiy "in recent days". Russia has moved large numbers of troops towards its borders with Ukraine over the past month, fuelling fears that it may be planning a repeat of its 2014 assault on its eastern neighbour, which saw it annex Crimea and prop up two break-away states in the eastern Donbas region.

  • John Boehner explains why he regrets impeaching Bill Clinton

    The former House speaker tells "The View" about the moment he realized the impeachment was a political tactic to win House seats that backfired.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't think Ronald Reagan could get elected in today's Republican Party

    Boehner criticized current GOP leaders like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, who he called a "reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

  • Psaki says Biden 'does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories' after a GOP senator criticized the president's social media use

    President Joe Biden "spends his time working on behalf of the American people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

  • John Boehner calls Jan. 6th insurrection 'incomprehensible', says Trump bears responsibility

    In an interview with USA TODAY's Susan Page, Former Speaker of the House John Boehner places blame on Donald Trump for the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • William and Harry's tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh show just how far apart they are

    The sentiments may have been similar – but the styles could not have been more contrasting. As the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex released very different tributes to their grandfather within 30 minutes of each other on Monday, it was impossible to resist reading between the lines. In days gone by, the royal brothers would have put out a joint statement commemorating such an important role model in both their lives. Yet with tensions between the two princes seemingly still bristling ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, we were left to decipher the coded messages contained within. William's 173-word missive was the first to drop on the Kensington Palace website at 2pm, paying tribute to "a century of life defined by service". Praising his grandfather as an "extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation", the seemly eulogy gave a nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's "infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour". There was also acknowledgement of his "enduring presence... both through good times and the hardest days", a reference to his stalwart support following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he encouraged William to walk behind their mother’s coffin with the words: "If I walk, will you walk with me?"

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.