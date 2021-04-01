Alex Salmond's new Alba Party will not win a single Holyrood seat, poll suggests

A new poll suggests the Alba Party will not pick up a seat at the Holyrood election - Getty Images Europe

Alex Salmond's hopes of staging a political comeback in the Holyrood election suffered a major blow last night after a poll suggested his new Alba Party will not win a single seat.

Mr Salmond has claimed the party, launched last Friday, could form a pro-independence "super-majority" with the SNP after May's Holyrood election but the survey found only three per cent of Scots plan to vote for it.

Prof Sir John Curtice, Britain's most eminent psephologist, said the findings indicated that at best Mr Salmond may "just" get a seat in the North East of Scotland but none of the other Alba candidates would win election.

The Survation poll for DC Thomson also said that 71 per cent of Scots view Mr Salmond unfavourably, by far the worst rating for any mainstream UK political leader.

In comparison, Boris Johnson was viewed unfavourably by 56 per cent of Scots, while 50 per cent had a favourable view of Nicola Sturgeon.

More than half of those polled also held the view that Mr Salmond was “hindering the cause for Scottish independence”, compared with only 17 per cent who said his contribution was helping it.

In another major boost for Ms Sturgeon, the poll indicated the SNP is on course to win a narrow majority in the May 6 Holyrood election despite her being embroiled for months in the scandal around her government's unlawful investigation of allegations against Mr Salmond.

The results were published after Mr Salmond declined to show contrition for his inappropriate past conduct towards women and insisted that the Scottish public was prepared to accept his acquittal on sex assault charges and “move on”.

Sir John told the Dundee Courier: “The headline is that it looks as though it’s all over for Salmond, though he might just get a seat in the north-east himself.

“But this is not what he needs if he is going to get his campaign to take off." He said that similarly low support in other polls would be the death knell to Mr Salmond's hopes of being included in any live TV debates.

The results put the SNP ahead in both constituency and list votes, on 49 per cent and 37 per cent respectively, while the Tories were on 21 per cent and 18 per cen.

Support for Labour was 20 per cent and 19 per cent, for the Liberal Democrats on nine per cent and eight per cent, the Greens on 11 per cent in the list and the Alba Party trailing three per cent

The figures translate to a narrow majority for the SNP on 66 MSPs out of 129, with Labour in second on 24, Tories on 21, Greens on 11 and Lib Dems on seven.

An Alba Party spokesman said: "After only three days since the launch of Scotland’s fastest growing party Alba’s scores are on the board.

“These early indications put Alba within touching distance of representation across Scotland. With five weeks still to go Alba’s support can only grow as we approach polling day."