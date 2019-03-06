Alex Trebek Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek, the host of TV game show “Jeopardy” for 35 years, announced he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Wednesday.

In a video posted on the Jeopardy Twitter page, Trebek said he had news to share that was in keeping with his “longtime policy of being open and transparent” with Jeopardy viewers. He said he also wanted to prevent “overblown and inaccurate” reports about his health.

He shared:

Just like 50,000 other people in the US each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years. So help me. Keep the faith, and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.

Pancreatic cancer causes symptoms like pain in the abdomen or back, weight loss, nausea, digestive problems and diabetes. Treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and/or clinical trials. The one-year survival rate is 20 percent and the five-year survival rate is 7 percent. The low survival rate is because by the time of diagnosis, most people’s tumors have already spread such that surgery is not possible, according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Fans took to Twitter to express their support of Trebek:

Alex Trebek is hands down the person I've seen on my TV the most over the years and @Jeopardy is one of my favorite shows ever. Pulling for you Alex! #fuckcancer https://t.co/eGIXaR3Jo2 — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 6, 2019

In re: Alex Trebek: A dear friend of my wife's was diagnosed with the same illness in May of 2017. Same six-month prognosis. She attended our wedding a year later and we're seeing her again next month. Miracles do happen. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) March 6, 2019

Alex Trebek is the uncle at Thanksgiving who's slightly disappointed you got a B this semester. He is irreplaceable. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 6, 2019

I’ve said this before but Alex Trebek is in a way the last Cronkite: authoritative, reassuring TV voice you hear every night, almost to the point of ritual. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 6, 2019

The Sajak family is deeply saddened to hear of Alex Trebek’s struggle with cancer. Our hearts go out to him and his family. But there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined, and I would never bet against him. We, and the entire country, are pulling for you, Alex. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) March 6, 2019

