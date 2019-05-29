Alex Trebek Shares Optimistic Update On His Cancer Treatment

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who has discussed the physical and mental pain of battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, just shared some optimistic news.

Treatment has reportedly put him “near remission,” People wrote on Wednesday.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek told the outlet. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory … some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek, 78, has several more rounds of chemotherapy ahead and still faces grim odds, but he remains hopeful of achieving full remission, People noted.

When he received the good news from doctors, Trebek said he shed “tears of joy, not tears of depression.”

The TV personality has been open about the effects of cancer treatment. He told “Good Morning America” that he has cried in surges of “deep sadness” and described to “CBS This Morning” being “on the floor writhing in pain” on days that he was taping his show.

Trebek revealed his diagnosis in March. In April, “Jeopardy!” wrapped taping for the season, which has featured a record-breaking run by reigning champion James Holzhauer.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.