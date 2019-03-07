Will Alex Trebek Leave 'Jeopardy!' Following Cancer Announcement?

We don’t know what the future will hold. On Wednesday, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, which is often a very grim piece of news. However, in true Trebek fashion, he kept the tone of his announcement as light as he could by joking about his Jeopardy! contract, which isn’t up for another three years.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base,” Trebek said in the recorded video statement. “I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.”

Related stories

Luke Perry Reportedly Suffered a Stroke & Has Been Hospitalized

Selma Blair Gets Candid About Life With Multiple Sclerosis Since Her Diagnosis

Courteney Cox Says Having 'a Bunch of Miscarriages' Was 'So Emotional'

He went on to explain that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, “just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year.” He noted that “normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

To end his statement, Trebek joked, “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”





If Trebek does take a break from his Jeopardy! hosting duties, it would make sense. It also wouldn’t be the first time he was forced to go on medical leave for his health. After a fall in October 2017 in which he hit his head, Trebek took a break from the show over the holidays to recover, then went on medical leave in January 2018 after he had surgery to remove blood clots in his brain.

According to People, Trebek has also weathered several other health scares, including two heart attacks, a torn achilles tendon and a full knee replacement. Following the latter, he hosted episodes of Jeopardy! while sitting, rather than take time off of work.

Trebek’s history suggests that he won’t leave Jeopardy! unless he absolutely must. We hope his cancer treatments are successful and that he’s able to keep doing what he seems to love for at least the duration of his contract.

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.