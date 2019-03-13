Alex Trebek returns to 'Jeopardy' after revealing Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek is back to work less than one week after announcing his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

"We are taping today, and Alex is here and behind his lectern as scheduled," a "Jeopardy!" spokesperson told CNN and CBS on Tuesday.

In his YouTube announcement on March 6 sharing his diagnosis, the 78-year-old host told viewers that he planned on returning to work and, eventually, beating the disease.

"Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he said in a video announcing his diagnosis last week. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

"Jeopardy!" normally films its run of weekly shows over the course of two filming days. Trebek worked Tuesday and Wednesday last week, releasing his video announcement at the end of his Wednesday filming day. He returned yesterday to work his usual two-day filming schedule.

Trebek has led "Jeopardy!" since 1984, winning five Daytime Emmys and earning 28 nominations – more than any other host – while also setting a Guinness World Record in June 2014 for hosting the most episodes of a game show with his 6,829 "Jeopardy!" installments.

