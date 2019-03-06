Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy!, revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a video statement released Wednesday.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”

Related stories

RS Daily News: R. Kelly Interview; 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Trailer; Taylor Swift

Alabama Court Awards Aborted Fetus the Right to Sue Abortion Clinic

R. Kelly Heading Back to Jail After Failing to Make Child Support Payment

The 78-year-old host explained that he wanted to speak to Jeopardy! fans directly about his diagnosis, rather than have them read “some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding [his] health.” While Trebek acknowledged the low survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he vowed to fight the disease with a flash of humor.

“Truth told, I have to,” Trebek said. “Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done.”

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis just over a year after he was forced to take a brief hiatus from Jeopardy! to recover from brain surgery. The procedure was necessary to remove blood cots that formed in his brain after a fall several months prior. While Trebek has faced other health scares during his 35-year Jeopardy! tenure, including a pair of heart attacks, he’s never taken a prolonged break from the syndicated game show.

Sign up for Rolling Stone’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.