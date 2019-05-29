Alex Trebek says his cancer is in 'near remission': 'It’s kind of mind-boggling'

In what Alex Trebek calls “kind of mind-boggling,” the Jeopardy! host says he’s in “near remission” three months after he announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The cancer, still, has a 9 percent survival rate, but Trebek told PEOPLE for the magazine’s new cover story, “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

Trebek, 78, says he still has several more rounds of chemotherapy, but he remains in good spirits.

Meanwhile, the longtime game show host hasn’t taken a day off from Jeopardy! yet. He continues hosting Jeopardy! as record-breaking all-star James Holtzhauer crossed the $2 million mark. Given his new status, his return to host the next season of Jeopardy! seems more than likely. (*Knocks on wood*)

At the start of May, Trebek appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about the realities of one’s mental state when dealing with cancer.

Ramona Rosales More

“My oncologist tells me I’m doing well, even though I don’t always feel it,” he told Robin Roberts at the time. “I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve had ruptured discs, so I’m used to dealing with pain. But what I’m not used to dealing with are surges that come on suddenly of deep deep sadness and it brings tears to my eyes. I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss, but I’m fighting through it.”

When Trebek found out about his “near remission” status from the doctors, he told PEOPLE he felt “tears of joy, not tears of depression.”

Related content: