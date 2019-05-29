Alex Trebek Shares 'Mind-Boggling' Update on His Cancer Treatment

Less than three months after revealing his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek shared some positive news about how his treatment has been going.

Trebek told People magazine Wednesday that his doctors tell him he is in “near remission” after undergoing chemotherapy. He’s hopeful that after a few more rounds of chemotherapy, he will be in full remission.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” Trebek said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory. … Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50%.”

Pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 9%, based on people diagnosed between 2008 and 2014, according to the American Cancer Society. It can be difficult to find pancreatic cancer early, since people often don’t have symptoms until the cancer has already become large or started to spread to other organs. Trebek said he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which typically means it has begun to spread.

Related:​ Alex Trebek Gets Real About the 'Deep, Deep Sadness' Cancer Can Cause

Trebek said he knows he has a lot of positive energy and love headed in his direction, and “will never ever minimize the value of that.”

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed toward me and their prayers,” he said. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

Trebek has been open about his prognosis and the challenges he has endured throughout his cancer treatment. Earlier this month, he shared how his mental health has been affected, revealing he wasn’t expecting the surges of “deep, deep sadness” he’s experienced.

“Chemo affects people in different ways, and people have to understand that,” Trebek said. “There’s nothing wrong with saying, ‘Hey, I’m really depressed today and I have no idea why. Why am I crying today?’”

Related:​ Alex Trebek Announces Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Trebek reassured viewers he still looks forward to appearing on the 36th season of Jeopardy in September.

Read more stories like this on The Mighty:

Cancer’s Complications: Confusing Bills, Maddening Errors and Endless Phone Calls

10 Tips to Help You Get Organized After a Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

A Few Critical Things That Helped Me Survive Pancreatic Cancer

This Mother Wrote Her Own Obituary, and It's Perfect