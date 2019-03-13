Alexa and Google can control things outdoors, too, with this discounted weatherproof smart plug

You know what’s cooler than having those gorgeous outdoor string lights in your backyard? Having those gorgeous outdoor string lights in your backyard and being able to control them with your voice using Alexa. The iClever Outdoor Smart Plug is a weatherproof Wi-Fi smart plug with two outlets, and each one can be controlled individually using Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Plug your string lights into one outlet, your fountain pump into the other, and enjoy! This nifty weatherproof smart plug typically sells for $28, but you can snag one for just $22 today if you hurry.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

[An Amazing Voice Controlled Power Strip]: Controlling your technology has never been that simple. You can now use Alexa and Google Assistant to operate the devices around your home! You’ll be able to use simple voice commands to activate your appliances’ functions

[Power in the Palm of your Hand]: Thanks to the free app, you can operate your devices on your smartphone! Simply plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and download the iClever Smart Home app. It’s as easy as one, two, three. Note：It only supports 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi network, not support 5. 0GHz Wi-Fi.

[Handy Automatic Timers]: Need to leave your house for a while but don’t want people to know you’re gone? Want to come home to a place that’s nice and cozy after a long day at work? Set your own automatic timers! Your lights and other devices will turn on (or off) automatically at the time you specify

[Hazard-Proof]: At iClever, we put your safety first. This power strip is equipped with surge protection and timing settings that eliminates potential hazards like power surges and overheating. Both you and your devices will stay safe from harm

[Inside, Outside, and Everywhere in Between]: Power your next barbecue or backyard party! Because the Power Strip is completely water-resistant, you can use it outside as well as inside. It’s a great to use for your sprinklers, sound system, and more

