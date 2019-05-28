Alexa can individually control four different devices with this $26 power strip

Before you go and spend $20 or $25 on a single Wi-Fi smart plug, there’s an awesome accessory you really need to check out. The Teckin Smart Power Strip is actually four smart plugs in one, since it has four different power outlets that are each individually controllable. You can use an app on your phone or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa integration, and it only costs $26 after you clip the $2 coupon!

REMOTE CONTROL – Once this smart power strip is connected successfully, you can control the power of your electrical items on/off by the free App (smart life). Even you are not at home, you can easily control your home electronics on or off from anywhere. Also, you can control the switch separately via your phone. Easy to use and install, required a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

VOICE CONTROL – Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google home assistant and IFTTT, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart power strip works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

MULTIPLE SAFEGUARDS – TECKIN Smart Power Strip is UL approved and it is made of high quality materials. Support 110~240V, 10A maximum load. Circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds threshold, preventing plugged-in high temperature devices from fire, sparks or other damages. PCV0 fireproof materials can protect your home safe from fire hazard.

SET SCHEDULE & TIMER – Schedule the Smart Power Strip to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. You can create a group for all of your smart devices and control them all with just one command. With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Power strip to turn off its appliance automatically.

RELIABLE AND DURABLE – We provide 60-day money-back guarantee for any reason and 2-year warranty for quality-related issues. If you encounter any problem or need further support, please feel free to contact us through E-mail or Amazon directly. For our contact info, you can see on the comments below. We offer free replacement service anytime and for any reason if the plug is defective, please contact us whenever you encounter product issue.

