All the Alexa Stuff Amazon Revealed at This Week's Tech Event

From Popular Mechanics

If you weren’t following along live blogs of Amazon’s third-annual hardware event in Seattle yesterday, you may be a little overwhelmed by all of its product announcements. After all, Amazon did unveil tons of new devices from earbuds and glasses to new home security cameras and Wi-Fi routers.

It may seem like overkill to add Alexa connectivity to literally everything from eyeglasses to microwaves, but several of these products provide actually useful technology to streamline smart-home communications in the home and beyond. Plus, with more mobile tech, people can perhaps save money by turning off smart home devices remotely, or find lost pups faster thanks to smart pet wearables and extended Wi-Fi connectivity.

The company is making moves to address privacy concerns through Alexa by adding features like commands to tell Alexa to erase recordings and delete them on a regular basis.

Some of these new products are available right now, some are available for preorder on the site, and a few others are yet to come. Here’s the rundown of everything you need to know Amazon’s launching now or in the near future, so you can be one of the first to get your hands on the latest Alexa tech.

Echo Smart Home Devices

Amazon’s updates and additions to the Echo smart home lineup are especially focusing on enhancing their audio quality. For instance, the new Echo Studio has all of the same smart home features as other Echo devices, but with five Dolby-Atmos speakers for better sound that even claims to adapt to the acoustics of the room. Amazon is also developing more products for kids to enjoy, like the Echo Glow that can function as a music player, timer, and multi-color nightlight.

Despite these new Echo products, Amazon’s not abandoning its original smart home devices. The standard Echo will get a third-generation revamp with improved speakers and new color options (like Twilight Blue!). The new Echo Show 8 similarly boasts updated audio with a larger 8-inch screen. The budget-friendly Echo Dot will now display a LED digital clock beneath its sandstone-colored casing.

Finally, if you somehow need help adding Alexa to more places in your home, the Echo Flex plugs into your wall outlet to help you control your smart home devices in rooms that may not already be equipped with an Echo.

Echo Wearables

Amazon’s Echo products aren’t just limited to smart home devices, but also now extending to wearable technology. Apple’s AirPods may finally have some serious competitors with the new Echo Buds. They cost slightly less than AirPods at $129 and, of course, have built-in Alexa, so you can order her to stream music, play audiobooks, make calls, and more while on the go. They also feature five hours of battery life (and an additional 15 hours from the case), as well as a noise-reduction feature from Bose.

As if wearing earbuds isn’t enough to integrate Alexa into your daily life, the Echo Frames are prescription glasses with built-in microphones for Alexa commands. No, they don’t have a display like other augmented reality glasses—just audio response through the open-air speakers in the frames near your ears. Right now, they’re available for people to try through invite-only, but you can request and invitation through Amazon’s site.

Also available through invite-only, the Echo Loop is a smart ring that literally puts Alexa’s answers at your fingertips. We admit, you may look weird raising your hand to your mouth and ears every time you need to ask Alexa something. However, it’ll give you notifications through a discrete vibration, and it’s scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and has an all-day battery life.

Ring Home Security

Ring home security systems and video doorbells have become some of the most popular and affordable home security options. Since Amazon acquired the company in 2018, the company has been diversifying its product lineup so consumers can customize the best fit for their homes. This year, they’re adding the first indoor-only security camera to the mix. At just $60, the Ring Indoor Cam features night vision, two-way talk, and motion-activated recording. For more versatility, the new Stick Up Cam can be used indoors or outdoors and will be available with three power-options, including plug-in, battery, and solar-power. If you already have an existing wired home security system, the new Retrofit Alarm Kit will connect it to the Ring Alarm system and app for wireless control.