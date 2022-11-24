Alexander Chesterman Is The Founder of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) And They Just Picked Up 3.0% More Shares

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, Alexander Chesterman, recently bought a whopping US$1.7m worth of stock, at a price of US$0.32. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cazoo Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Chesterman is the biggest insider purchase of Cazoo Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.25). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Alexander Chesterman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Alexander Chesterman bought 6.25m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$0.44. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Cazoo Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cazoo Group insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Cazoo Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cazoo Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Cazoo Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

