Alexander City man charged with assault after Tuscaloosa mall shooting
A 24-year-old Alexander City man faces assault charges in connection with a Feb. 19 shooting inside a Tuscaloosa mall.
Four people suffered minor injuries in the shooting, which occurred at around 1:30 p.m. inside University Mall.
Tuscaloosa Police said the gunman was handling a pistol that accidentally fired and caused ricochet injuries to the four victims.
After releasing surveillance photos to the public, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit identified a suspect.
Tyrus Jacquez Jones was charged with four counts of third-degree assault Friday. His bond was set at $3,000 for each charge.
Tuscaloosa police said the charges were made after a consultation with the District Attorney's Office and after presenting the case to a magistrate.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alexander City man charged with assault after Tuscaloosa mall shooting