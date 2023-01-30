Alexander County Schools staffer accused of assaulting student

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at a county school was arrested for two misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting a student.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies got a report on Friday that a student had been assaulted on school property. The sheriff’s office didn’t say where the assault happened.

When deputies started investigating, they found that the student was allegedly assaulted by a staff member.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Teresa Ellison Campbell was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

According to directory records, Campbell was listed as an EC teacher’s assistant at Ellendale Elementary School.

(WATCH BELOW: Authorities search for 20-year-old man connected with Alexander County school break-in)