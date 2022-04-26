Alexander found guilty of continuous child sex abuse

Apr. 26—A Cherokee County jury found Deatric Alexander guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child on April 22. The Honorable R. Chris Day, of the 2nd District Court, presided over the trail and pronounced sentence of 70 years in prison without parole.

The trail, which began Monday, April 18, concluded Thursday, April 22. During the course of the trial, the jury heard evidence of the defendant committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against the victim from the age of three or four and continuing until the age of 12.

The jury also heard from another victim against whom the defendant had committed acts of sexual abuse years prior.

The District Attorney's office thanked the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance with the case. The District Attorney's office also expressed gratitude to the Children's Advocacy Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse for supporting the victim and family throughout the difficult stages of the trial.

The State was represented by District Attorney Elmer Beckworth and First Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey. The defendant was represented by Allen Ross.